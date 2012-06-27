Samsung forum

Horizontal lines on Samsung UN55B7100

by ShezaTech / June 27, 2012 5:42 AM PDT

Have a Samsung 55" LED tv with 3 black line about 1/2' apart starting at the top then white lines from there to about 6" from bottom of the screen where pic is normal. I have inspected all boards and suspect T-con board is defective. I noticed also one the LVDS cable a very slight nick on the top of it where I can see copper exposed. Not all the was through but enough that I may consider replacing it as will. Any one disagree or have more experience with this issue before I spend $200? Thanks for any feedback!

Clarification Request
Any updates?
by poppiesny / March 1, 2013 3:09 PM PST

I have a similar problem and also thought it was the TCON.... did swapping it out fix the problem or was it a problem with the panel itself?
Thanks!

Remember this is not a TV Repair forum.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 27, 2012 5:57 AM PDT

All replies tend to get a "Call it in and arrange for service reply."

At 200 bucks for a 55 inch set that seems a bargain for repair. I'd have them do the work.

And a TV repair forum? Try AVSFORUM.
Bob

"not a tv repair forum"
by ShezaTech / June 27, 2012 6:22 AM PDT

Sorry was under the impression its were some people ask for tips on such things as repairs! $200 is what it will cost ME to purchase T-con board and cable Plus shipping! But thanks for letting me know before I post anything else related to advice about tv repairs.

Yes they do ask.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 27, 2012 10:29 AM PDT

And the responses have been the same so far. I shared so you can head to a place where repairs are discussed besides the usual answer you get here.
Bob

