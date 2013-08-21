Horizontal Lines on Samsung LCD LN40D630

I bought a brand new 40 inch Samsung LCD TV as a Christmas gift to my mother and grandmother. That was on 12/22/2011. The TV is only used for a couple of hours a day to watch the local News and their favorite Night Show. Last month when I visited them and I turned on the TV I noticed double images and multiple thin white horizontal lines on the top half of the screen. They said it has been like that for 3 or 4 months. This is a 19 months old tv and I guess it failed at a year and a half? I contacted Samsung through every possible way, but all I get is a "Sorry, you are out of warranty." I got a technician looked at it and the tech says I have to come up with around $450.00 to fix it? The screen and the tconn board needs to be replaced. I know we are not the only ones having this issue with our Samsung TVs, but other brands even extend their warranty when more than 1 event like this happens. Does anyone have an idea what else can we do? I am only working part time at this moment and I can't buy my elders a new TV... Thats what breaks my heart the most... I hope I can contact someone to at least to have this fixed?