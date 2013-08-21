Samsung forum

Question

Horizontal Lines on Samsung LCD LN40D630

by artifiz / August 21, 2013 10:35 AM PDT

I bought a brand new 40 inch Samsung LCD TV as a Christmas gift to my mother and grandmother. That was on 12/22/2011. The TV is only used for a couple of hours a day to watch the local News and their favorite Night Show. Last month when I visited them and I turned on the TV I noticed double images and multiple thin white horizontal lines on the top half of the screen. They said it has been like that for 3 or 4 months. This is a 19 months old tv and I guess it failed at a year and a half? I contacted Samsung through every possible way, but all I get is a "Sorry, you are out of warranty." I got a technician looked at it and the tech says I have to come up with around $450.00 to fix it? The screen and the tconn board needs to be replaced. I know we are not the only ones having this issue with our Samsung TVs, but other brands even extend their warranty when more than 1 event like this happens. Does anyone have an idea what else can we do? I am only working part time at this moment and I can't buy my elders a new TV... Thats what breaks my heart the most... I hope I can contact someone to at least to have this fixed?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Horizontal Lines on Samsung LCD LN40D630
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Horizontal Lines on Samsung LCD LN40D630
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to Samsung forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.