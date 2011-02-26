A simple thing like:
Cable Box ---A--> DVD ---B---> TV
or
Cable Box ---A-----v
...............................TV
DVD ---------B------^
or
DVD --A--> Cable Box --B--> TV
Then tell us what kind of cable A and B are, like A=HDMI / B=HDMI or A=HDMI / B=Component+Fiber Audio
Once we know the order and cables someone can likely tell you why it is not playing.
Some other initial questions:
1. Have you tried hooking your DVD directly to the TV? Does that work? IfF so what kind of cables are you using between the TV and DVD player when it works?
2. Brand and model of DVD, Cable Box, and TV.
3. Are you hooked up using the same cables and same order of devices as when the PS3 was used?
i have my dvd player hooked up and its works fine but has no sound at all checked all connection are fine and when son hooks up his ps3 it works fine to play dvd and has sound ? ill try new cords any other ideas ? thank you all Dan