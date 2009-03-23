home theater project

I am putting together a dedicated home theater area in my living room.

I am currently connected to Comcast HD cable thru a Motorola TIVO set top box. I have a new Samsung PN50A650 coming and I want to stream movies from the internet. I do not like the Comcast network programing and will be having a cable card installed. I have internet and phone with FIOS and a wifi home network for my computers. My question is how to do the streaming? We do not have fIOS movies yet, so I will need to stay with Comcast for tv signal (or try an external antenna). I am leaning toward using a computer interface and Windows Media Center as the most inexpensive arrangement for recording, playback and streaming. I have a retired computer I could commit to the system but if I could network from my new desktop with Vista Home Premium 32 bit, it would be a lot simpler. Can I use the internet connection on the PN50 or is that the port for the Linkstick? I still will not have Blue Ray capability, so perhaps I should consider a dedicated player such as the BD 4600 which will do Netflix, Amazon and Pandora and forget the wifi? Your thoughts please.