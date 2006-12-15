Home theater Mac

Hello, I would like to start out by saying that I'm sure this question is posted else where on the forum, but I didn't see in my searching.



I was wondering about making a mac mini into a home theater computer.

I currently use Windows MCE (I know what you're thinking, but it does work for the most part) for my home theater stuff, and I was wondering about making a Mac Mini work just as well. I was going to wait 'till Apple put out a MCE killer, but I would like to get this project done sometime before I retire (in about 40 years).



My needs are fairly basic, however I would love it if I could use my HD set top box with my harmony remote.



What would I need to get this whole setup working.

Has someone done this, or could you point me to a post where this is mentioned? Any help will be greatly appreciated.



Thanks in advance!