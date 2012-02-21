Home Theater in a box help

I've never been a big fan of the Sammy all in one units. Onkyo arguably presents a stronger value vs many of the Sammy units like you posted above.
Plus, with the Onkyo you gain the option of retaining your current player and keeping the two components separate. If one breaks, you still can use the other. This helps for upgrading too.
I recently bought a 60 inch Panasonic Plasma TV and after listening to the sound decided I need to improve the audio. I have a relatively cheap legacy blue-ray player.
Should I get a new Home Theater in a box with a blue-ray player, or just the Home Theater in a box on its own and use my existing player?
For instance, looking at :
http://www.amazon.com/Samsung-HTD6500W-Blu-Ray-Theater-System/dp/product-description/B004PAA876/ref=dp_proddesc_0?ie=UTF8&n=1266092011&s=tv
or
http://www.amazon.com/Onkyo-HT-S3400-5-1-Channel-Theater-System/dp/B004O0TRDI/ref=sr_1_1?s=tv&ie=UTF8&qid=1329855709&sr=1-1
Thoughts?
Thanks!