Home Theater in a box help

by fisher0918 / February 21, 2012 4:43 AM PST

I recently bought a 60 inch Panasonic Plasma TV and after listening to the sound decided I need to improve the audio. I have a relatively cheap legacy blue-ray player.

Should I get a new Home Theater in a box with a blue-ray player, or just the Home Theater in a box on its own and use my existing player?

For instance, looking at :

http://www.amazon.com/Samsung-HTD6500W-Blu-Ray-Theater-System/dp/product-description/B004PAA876/ref=dp_proddesc_0?ie=UTF8&n=1266092011&s=tv

or

http://www.amazon.com/Onkyo-HT-S3400-5-1-Channel-Theater-System/dp/B004O0TRDI/ref=sr_1_1?s=tv&ie=UTF8&qid=1329855709&sr=1-1

Thoughts?

Thanks!

Best Answer chosen by fisher0918

Go with the Onkyo
by Pepe7 / February 21, 2012 10:12 AM PST

I've never been a big fan of the Sammy all in one units. Onkyo arguably presents a stronger value vs many of the Sammy units like you posted above.

Plus, with the Onkyo you gain the option of retaining your current player and keeping the two components separate. If one breaks, you still can use the other. This helps for upgrading too.

Stay away
by robert1tech / February 21, 2012 10:58 AM PST
In reply to: Go with the Onkyo

Don't go with the sammy or you will soon be on another board asking how to fix it. TVs and other systems have had so many problems lately I would just go with another brand.

Going for something greater than Plasma TV
by kellywilliams0448 / February 22, 2012 12:31 PM PST
In reply to: Stay away

My desire for Plasma TV started to die down when I read this article that says "Plasma TV generally have a shorter life span, and there is no option to repair a burnt out tube or backlight", can you imagine that. So right now I'm thinking of an alternative. Here is the article if you are interested: http://www.cheap-plasma-tv.com/disadvantages-of-plasma-tv.htm

Alternative TV
by maryjones1971 / February 22, 2012 2:56 PM PST

Sometimes it's difficult to get the right TV that you want. So tell us, have you gotten the alternative yet? Which category of TV set are you interested in and do you have any special brand in mind? Please keep us informed.

That is bad information
by Pepe7 / February 23, 2012 12:04 AM PST

There's no **significant** difference in real world lifespan between LCD and plasma. That's simply mis-characterizing a product that is *still* providing superior PQ in many cases. You need more laps around the track in addition to studying more accurate/up-to-date information sources on your technologies.

Also, LCDs can have bad panels that require wholesale replacement, similar to plasma. Profit margins are currently higher on many LCD/LED panels, which is why the big box stores focus on selling them ahead of plasma.

You have been misled, my friend.

Samsung settling lawsuit for its LCDs
by prin4u / February 26, 2012 2:43 PM PST

Hey guys! Have you heard the latest about Samsung settling lawsuit with some Oklahoma residents for their defective LCD TVs and Plasma TVs that they bought from Samsung Electronics? May be Samsung is going to give up its OLED TV as well for other rivals like LG, Sony, Panasonic and the rest. If that happens, then I see LG OLED TV to emerge as the best OLED come 2012.

Don't jump into conclusion.
by maryjones1971 / March 1, 2012 1:28 PM PST

Don't jump into conclusion so fast. Remember Sammy has gained much popularity in the TV market even more than LG.Although I see LG's OLED tech to be great couple with its best award from CES-2012 in Las Vegas, I still think Sammy, Sony and the rest have something to offer in Q3 2012.

