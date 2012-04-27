Audio & Video Software forum

Alert

Home Sharing Crashes On Apple TV / iTunes

by ichibo780 / April 27, 2012 9:57 AM PDT

<span id="INSERTION_MARKER">When a user attempts to navigate their iTunes menu on Apple TV via Apple's Home Sharing, Home Sharing crashes. Some users do not experience the problem using Airtime when they navigate their iTunes menu from their PC/Macs, but the problem returns, and Home Sharing crashes again, when the user attempts to navigate their iTunes menu from their Apple TV. The problem seems to have started with the latest ATV update. Several ATV Community discussions have voiced their frustration, but no word from Apple or patches are available, yet.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Home Sharing Crashes On Apple TV / iTunes
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Home Sharing Crashes On Apple TV / iTunes
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
So that old issue?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 27, 2012 2:44 PM PDT

I found it does that when the PC hits an oddly encoded video.

But you are right, why would any consumer want to know this?
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Old Issue, New Issue
by ichibo780 / April 29, 2012 7:09 AM PDT
In reply to: So that old issue?

Regardless, it seems there are an increasing number of users who are having this problem. A consumer would want to know to help him or her decide if its worth the trouble. None have found that this particular hiccup is easy to diagnose, and a lot of users are getting quite frustrated. The Apple site threads on this issue are sizable.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I agree.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 29, 2012 7:20 AM PDT
In reply to: Old Issue, New Issue

And let's say Apple did fix it by disallowing content that crashes the "codec" on a PC.

Now would users be any happier? Remember that Apple does not supply that software (same for Microsoft) so here's the problem. How to solve this?

Yes, I'm very aware of this issue, it's been with us for over a decade. If you want to discuss it that's OK but it is a shame that folk think it is a MSFT or Apple issue.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Audio & Video Software forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.