Home network control

Hi everybody, I?m new here, and I find this site very interesting. I?m wondering if there is any home network system that I can control all my home appliances, audio, video, lighting, AC, PDA etc. thru my PC/internet? There are some in the market, yet, they?re limited to certain degree. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.