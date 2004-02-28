home network

Hello
I have just installed a netwotk card on my ibm netvista with ME and the plan is to network it with my laptop running XP
I have installed my network card a Realtek RTL,
my ip adress is 192.168.0.1 and
my subnet mask is 255.255.255.0
my client is client for Microsoft Networks
and I have enabled File sharing as a service and ticked both boxes in the sub page
Now my logoc is even before i connect the laptop if i browse my network the ibm should be able to see itself
It can't. I then realised in need to let others share my c drive.
This is the problem. My ibm never gives me the option to share. In windows exployer or my computer if I right click the C drive is should give me the option to enable sharing ( but it doesnt) I have checked and rechecked and am at a loss, so can anyone help???????
