Home Inventory Software that scans receipts into database?

Out of all the home inventory software out there, is there one that has an option to store a scanned copy of the receipt you store in a tangible folder? That way you don't have to open that vault you put the receipt in; it becomes a backup and your receipts are ready to email to the insurance office. Everything becomes electronic and easily accessible.
Thanks,
Todd
