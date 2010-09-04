Ho to download a software into your mobile.

If the software author or company won't answer this question why bother with them? It's a pay service from what I read at http://download.cnet.com/Phoneserve-Internet-Telephone-Vista/3000-2155_4-10893837.html
If they don't support you, then move on.
Bob
Dear members,
I use this VOIP called PHONESERVE, I hope you are familiar with.
Last week they introduced a new program which enables one to use it from his mobile, my inquiry is: how can one download the whole program(software) into his mobile.
My mobile is a Nokia, model N71, which is compatible with their new software.
The other inquiry is, is it possible to download the software directly to the mobile, if so please direct me how.
Best regards
Adnan