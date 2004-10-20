PC Hardware forum

General discussion

History of PC pricing from 1989 - 2000

by astiller / October 20, 2004 12:35 AM PDT

I need help finding pricing for systems, the RAM amount used when the systems first appeared. The table below is what I am trying to comoplete. Excel does not paste well into this format. Is there a site that has pricing and RAM for a 1989 486dx 50 MHz machine?

Thanks,

astiller

Year Model Speed RAM Cost

1989 486DX 50 MHz
1993 Pentium 66 MHz
1995 Pentium Pro 150 MHz
1997 Pentium II 200 MHz
1999 Pentium III 450 MHz
2000 Pentium 4 1.4 GHz

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: History of PC pricing from 1989 - 2000
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: History of PC pricing from 1989 - 2000
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Re: History of PC pricing from 1989 - 2000
by TONI H / October 20, 2004 1:29 AM PDT

More than likely those systems used 30 Simms Ram as my 486DX4-100 unit took 78 Simms Ram. I worked on a number of 486 units with the 30 Simms Ram (just threw out a whole slew of them two weeks ago, btw) and 8MB ran over $30 per stick and had to be purchased as EDO/pairs by 1994. I don't know the original price in 1989, but assume it was much higher at that time because the 78 Simms was priced about the same $30 by 1994.

TONI

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
When I went to work for Greene Township
by Ray Harinec / October 20, 2004 7:38 AM PDT

PA in Sept 1994 its new computer had FOUR megabytes of RAM. Accounting program [Peachtree] wouldn't run. Added 4 MB for $200. $50 per MB!!!!!!!! They were 72 [or was it 78 pin???] pin Fast Page Mode SIMMS. EDO came out about that time.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: History of PC pricing from 1989 - 2000
by JMarchi / October 21, 2004 12:08 AM PDT

A 1985 PC Magazine
DRAM Chips (9 required) 64K 9 for $20
128K for IBM AT $15 each (9 required)
256K for IBM AT $15 each (strange..same as 128K).

A 1992 PC Magazine shows
1meg 80ns Simms selling for $35
4meg 70ns Simms selling for $135 (30 pin)

1993 Magazine shows

1meg 80ns SIMMs $39
4meg 80ns SIMMs $140 70ns $149 60ns $159

1997 PC Mag shows
168Pin DIMMs 8meg $50 16meg $94 32meg $179 64meg $429 128meg $950 256meg $1925

1999 used PC133 SDRAM at this time These are my costs for Resale.
32meg SDRAM $42-$49
64meg SDRAM $97
128MB Sdram $125


2000
The first P4's used only RDRAM which costs about $200 per 128meg, extremely expensive and over priced.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.