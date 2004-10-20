History of PC pricing from 1989 - 2000

More than likely those systems used 30 Simms Ram as my 486DX4-100 unit took 78 Simms Ram. I worked on a number of 486 units with the 30 Simms Ram (just threw out a whole slew of them two weeks ago, btw) and 8MB ran over $30 per stick and had to be purchased as EDO/pairs by 1994. I don't know the original price in 1989, but assume it was much higher at that time because the 78 Simms was priced about the same $30 by 1994.
TONI
I need help finding pricing for systems, the RAM amount used when the systems first appeared. The table below is what I am trying to comoplete. Excel does not paste well into this format. Is there a site that has pricing and RAM for a 1989 486dx 50 MHz machine?
Thanks,
astiller
Year Model Speed RAM Cost
1989 486DX 50 MHz
1993 Pentium 66 MHz
1995 Pentium Pro 150 MHz
1997 Pentium II 200 MHz
1999 Pentium III 450 MHz
2000 Pentium 4 1.4 GHz