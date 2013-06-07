Computer Help forum

Hijacking of Links Which Are Supplied in Web Sites

by zlzpqx / June 7, 2013 12:32 AM PDT

I use Firefox browser.

I have recently noticed frequent hijacking of links which are provided in the contents of some web sites, the hijacking being done by thieves owning totally unrelated web sites.

Is there any way to block the above hijacking?

Thanks.

Yes
by Jimmy Greystone / June 7, 2013 1:24 AM PDT

Yes. Start with the usual malware removal programs you'd use if you were using IE. Firefox gives you a significant leg up, but there's no guarantees of absolute safety if you're visiting less than reputable sites.

One of the ways you can help improve Firefox security is installing the NoScript extension. It will appear to break almost every site at first, but the idea is to allow you to only whitelist the bare minimum scripts needed to make a site work. These forums alone, purely as an example, have scripts loaded from no less than 7 external sites. I believe about 4 of those are your basic marketing tools designed to spy on user behavior while on the site.

The extension Web of Trust (WOT) can make for a good supplement to NoScript. If a site seems a bit dodgy, WOT will alert you to this and give you the chance to reconsider.

Generally speaking, just like Internet Explorer, just because a website asks if it can do something doesn't mean you should allow it. Especially if it involves installing a Firefox extension.

Once you've run the usual assortment of malware removers, if the problem isn't gone then feel free to come back.

Careful typing
by mjd420nova / June 7, 2013 9:45 AM PDT

There are hundreds of websites that have been purchased with addresses that look very closely like the real site but may have a common misspelling or typo that goes undetected before the user hits ENTER. The site operators prey on the random, chance visits and will install all manner of nasty things in your machine. Firewalls and a good security suite should prevent this and even a site advisor should catch any attempted intrusion.

