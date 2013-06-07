Hijacking of Links Which Are Supplied in Web Sites

Yes. Start with the usual malware removal programs you'd use if you were using IE. Firefox gives you a significant leg up, but there's no guarantees of absolute safety if you're visiting less than reputable sites.
One of the ways you can help improve Firefox security is installing the NoScript extension. It will appear to break almost every site at first, but the idea is to allow you to only whitelist the bare minimum scripts needed to make a site work. These forums alone, purely as an example, have scripts loaded from no less than 7 external sites. I believe about 4 of those are your basic marketing tools designed to spy on user behavior while on the site.
The extension Web of Trust (WOT) can make for a good supplement to NoScript. If a site seems a bit dodgy, WOT will alert you to this and give you the chance to reconsider.
Generally speaking, just like Internet Explorer, just because a website asks if it can do something doesn't mean you should allow it. Especially if it involves installing a Firefox extension.
Once you've run the usual assortment of malware removers, if the problem isn't gone then feel free to come back.
I use Firefox browser.
I have recently noticed frequent hijacking of links which are provided in the contents of some web sites, the hijacking being done by thieves owning totally unrelated web sites.
Is there any way to block the above hijacking?
Thanks.