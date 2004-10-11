Hijack or was it something else

Thread display:
Tom, It Sounds Like....
Grif Thomas
Forum moderator
October 11, 2004 2:25 AM PDT
...you may have logged on as a different user? Do you log on with a password? If you logged in as a "guest", then the machine would create a new user account and everything would be like starting from scratch. Do you have more than one user account on the machine?
What type of internet connection do you use?
Hope this helps and let us know more.
Grif
Re: Tom, It Sounds Like....
tomron
October 11, 2004 4:54 AM PDT
Actually I don't logon.The WIN LOGON,where it says password and user name,well what happens is when I boot up,the WIN LOGON appears for a micro second then continues the normal boot process.Don't know what user account is.The type of internet connection is a cable modem.You say maybe a new user account is what happend,but what about those funky new registry entries.Its difficult to be articulate when one is knew to subject.
Thanks,
Tom
Auto logon.
Auto logon isn't standard. Did you use TweakUI to set so? Try to disable it.
If you still are system administrator, you might be able to find Inbox.dbx and all your Outlook Express files, albeit temporarily unreachable for OE for you.
Don't know Win2K pro, but if it's the same as Windows XP, you'll find all data for different users as subfolders in Documents and Settings. That's where I expect the Outlook Express files also.
And, of course, every user has it's own part of the registry. So these 'new' entries might not be new at all.
Hope this helps for the moment. Tell more.
Kees
Re: Auto logon.
tomron
October 11, 2004 7:51 AM PDT
I do not have tweakUI.I am not concerned with the lost data,though I appreciate your feedback.I heard of homepage hijack,but this was much more.To be forced to reconnect to the internet,plus so much data missing,and as far as the registry entries,porn,casino,there must be about 100 of them.They have to be new,I did not download them.This makes no sense.
Thanks,
Tom
Tom, It's Possible To Set A Win2000 Log In To....
Grif Thomas
Forum moderator
October 11, 2004 11:47 AM PDT
....remember the password, then immediately log you in. If that's what you have done, then I'm guessing that you haven't changed the original password and therefore haven't logged in as a different user, although it sure looks thatway. It is possible that you may have a virus or spyware on your machine causing the problems with your connection.
How did you find the registry entries you have mentioned? Please describe the process.
Next, please start hunting for the possible malware by using the instructions below:
If you can get on the internet with the machine, click on either of the links below and run the free online scans that they provide:
Housecall Online Scanner
Panda Online Scanner
Next, download, install, update, then run the free spyware removal tools below:
Ad-Aware
Re: Tom, It's Possible To Set A Win2000 Log In To....
tomron
October 11, 2004 1:38 PM PDT
There is no way to log in,the the log on box appears for a micro second.There never was a password,so you can't click OK,but it boots up and works,it was always like this,even before this new situation.When this new problem happened the desktop was blue,which told me something was wrong(I set my desktop beige in color)also saw a connect to the internet icon,what's up with this.I looked for my career folder,but to no avil.Went into registry>edit>find,typed career and up pops something called domain or dominion with many sub keys.At the time I ran spybot,antivirus,and lava soft adware,and all said no problems found.
Thanks
Tom
Tom, Please Try This...
Grif Thomas
Forum moderator
October 12, 2004 12:35 AM PDT
You haven't told us anything more in your last post. Have you ever been able to log on using the log on screen, or was it always a auto log on? Did you set up this computer? Are you an administrator log on?
In the meantime, try the procedures below to cause the log on screen to appear....Click on Start-Settings-Control Panel, then double click on the "Users and Passwords" icon. When that loads, place a CHECK mark in the box next to : "Users must enter a user name and password to use this computer". Then click on the "Advanced" tab, and place a CHECK mark in the box next to: "Require users to press Ctrl-Alt-Del before logging on". Click on "Apply", then OK, then restart the computer.
You'll need to press Ctrl-Alt-Delete to get the log on box to come up. When it does, make sure to type in your correct and original username and password.
Does this now come up with your correct screen, etc.??.
Hope this helps.
Grif
Re: Tom, Please Try This...
tomron
October 12, 2004 5:09 AM PDT
Never logged on,just start computer,log on screen appears briefly then its gone(does that mean auto log on),the computer works,does not effect the operation.Did I set up the computer?,not sure what you mean,all I can say is I bought it.Administrator log on,don't know.I went to users and passwords.This is what I see:
USER NAME-----------------------GROUP
administrator-------------------administrators
guest---------------------------guests
tom------------------------------ administrators
How do I type my original user name and password,when they never existed.Do you know how to find if one is an administrator.
Tom
Tom, OK, Then Try This ...
Grif Thomas
Forum moderator
October 12, 2004 5:58 AM PDT
That's the point. Your username and password DID EXIST! If you bought the computer from the store, then you set up the computer and there IS a password assigned to your username, which is "Tom" or "Administrator" as indicated by the "Users and Passwords" panel. The problem is that you can't tell us what the username and password are. That password may be completely blank, or it may have a password which you typed in originally, but the correct combination of username and password is required for your original screen to open up.
At this point, in order to be sure you have a known username and password, do this.... Open up the "Users and Passwords" icon in the Control Panel again. Now click once on the "Adminstrator" line at the top to highlight it, then click on the "Reset Password" button. Type a new password, twice, and make sure to write it down, then click on OK. Now do the same thing for the "Tom" user name. Highlight the "Tom" line, then click on the "Reset Password" button and give yourself a password. WRITE IT DOWN.
AFter making sure there are passwords in both the "Administrator" and the "Tom" usernames, follow the procedures as I posted them earlier. Here they are again.
Click on Start-Settings-Control Panel, then double click on the "Users and Passwords" icon. When that loads, place a CHECK mark in the box next to : "Users must enter a user name and password to use this computer". Then click on the "Advanced" tab, and place a CHECK mark in the box next to: "Require users to press Ctrl-Alt-Del before logging on". Click on "Apply", then OK, then restart the computer.
_____________
You will now be able to log in as "Tom" or "Administrator". See which one has your original settings and documents.
Hope this helps.
Grif
Re: Tom, OK, Then Try This ...
tomron
October 12, 2004 7:52 AM PDT
Opened users & passwords> administrators was already highlighted.No reset password button.But it says password for administrator-to change your password,press CTRL-ALT-DEL and select change password.
A window appears(entitled) windows security(clicked,change password)It states user name-admiistrator,log on to tom and bunch of numbers & letters,type old password,type new password,retype new password.Here's the rub,I never had a password
Re: Tom, OK, Then Try This ...
tomron
October 12, 2004 1:42 PM PDT
Hi Grif,
The log on now works.I set a password and user name,restarted computer.The log on screen user name said administrator,so I typed my password,did not work,tried typing user name,failed again,tried rebooting with the F8 button,tried safe mode,last known config,but every time the log on screen would appear,great,now what.What I tried next was use tom as user name ,it worked.why did'nt the user name work.I went to control panel>system>network idendification to set user name,but unbeknowst to me this is called computer name.Remember that initially all my data was gone,favorites,resume,and outlook express messages,its all back now.Whats going on? There's probally a do this or don't do that lesson to learn.I find computers to be quite exasperating.
Tom
Tom, I Think You're Making This Way To Hard...
Grif Thomas
Forum moderator
October 12, 2004 2:01 PM PDT
....when it doesn't need to be...It sounds like everything is now like it should be !
Since you have now logged on to "Tom" as the user name, and you apparently created a password for it, and the log on works using that Username, then that's the reason your documents and settings disappeared. For some period of time, you have been logging on automatically using the "Tom" user. That appears to be where all your correct "stuff" is.
Unfortunately, somehow, the computer started logging in with the "Administrator" username and log in. My guess is that the password was blank and as such, it started automatically logging in with a blank password. The new "Administrator" username created all new settings, desktop, etc. That is exactly as it's supposed to be.
Since you can now log in as "Tom", you still need to set an appropriate password for "Administrator". You need to try again, using the procedures I provided earlier. It should work this time when you log in as "Tom". (I checked a Win2000 machine and the button is called "Set Passwork" not "Reset Password" as I described earlier.)
Make sure to log in as "Tom", then open the Control Panel, open the "Users and Passwords" icon, click once on the "Administrator" user at the top to highlight it, then click on the "Set Password" button. When the next screen pops up, type a new password, twice, and make sure to write it down, then click on OK. (I've just tried this on two non-networked Win2000 machines at our office, and it should work EXACTLY as I'm describing.) If there is a request for the "old" password, (there shouldn't be), simply leave it blank and type the new passwords.
After all of this is done, you should now be able to log on as either "Administrator" or "Tom", but your preferred settings and documents will reside in "Tom".
Hope this helps.
Grif
Re: Tom, I Think You're Making This Way To Hard...
tomron
October 12, 2004 2:28 PM PDT
I set a password for administrator,every things fine.
So the reason for the problem and the strange new registry entries was due to lack of a password.when this first happend I did the last known config,done nothing,ran spybot and other programs,they said no problems found,but there were problems,any ideas on that.
Tom
Tom, More About That...
Grif Thomas
Forum moderator
October 13, 2004 4:26 AM PDT
I'm not sure that there were really any "problems" with the computer, EXCEPT that it had switched usernames and you weren't aware of it. Your "normal" user name is "Tom" and all your data is there. Apparently, you weren't aware of that. Somehow it switched to the "Adminstrator" user and all new settings were required including a new setup for the internet connection. That is exactly as designed. It might also explain new registry entries.
I'm also not sure why you deleted the "Domain" folder in the registry. If I do a search through the registry on this machine, I find A WHOLE BINCH of entries/keys/folders with "domain" in their title and I certainly wouldn't be deleting them until I determined exactly what the entry was for. Since Spybot or your malware removal programs didn't find them suspicious, I'm not sure why you'd remove them. You'll need to wait and see if there are any repurcussions as sometimes, those same registry keys will be recreated at the next boot.
Hope this helps and keep up the safe computing.
Grif
Re: Tom, More About That...
tomron
October 13, 2004 5:40 AM PDT
I appreciate all the help.Not only was the problem soloved,it was also a learning experience.
Much appreciated,
Tom
(NT) Tom, Glad We Could Help !
Grif Thomas
Forum moderator
October 13, 2004 8:26 AM PDT