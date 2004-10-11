Hijack or was it something else

....when it doesn't need to be...It sounds like everything is now like it should be !



Since you have now logged on to "Tom" as the user name, and you apparently created a password for it, and the log on works using that Username, then that's the reason your documents and settings disappeared. For some period of time, you have been logging on automatically using the "Tom" user. That appears to be where all your correct "stuff" is.



Unfortunately, somehow, the computer started logging in with the "Administrator" username and log in. My guess is that the password was blank and as such, it started automatically logging in with a blank password. The new "Administrator" username created all new settings, desktop, etc. That is exactly as it's supposed to be.



Since you can now log in as "Tom", you still need to set an appropriate password for "Administrator". You need to try again, using the procedures I provided earlier. It should work this time when you log in as "Tom". (I checked a Win2000 machine and the button is called "Set Passwork" not "Reset Password" as I described earlier.)



Make sure to log in as "Tom", then open the Control Panel, open the "Users and Passwords" icon, click once on the "Administrator" user at the top to highlight it, then click on the "Set Password" button. When the next screen pops up, type a new password, twice, and make sure to write it down, then click on OK. (I've just tried this on two non-networked Win2000 machines at our office, and it should work EXACTLY as I'm describing.) If there is a request for the "old" password, (there shouldn't be), simply leave it blank and type the new passwords.



After all of this is done, you should now be able to log on as either "Administrator" or "Tom", but your preferred settings and documents will reside in "Tom".



Hope this helps.



Grif