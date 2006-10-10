Cameras forum

General discussion

High Speed Memory Stick Pro Memory???

by wexmary / October 10, 2006 11:22 AM PDT

After much research, I am buying a Sony DSC-H5. Get on the phone with vendor and he starts telling me that I HAVE to buy the high-speed memory for the camera. Their discount price is $119 per GB, 2 GB minimum. That is WAY higher than standard memory.

That shook me and as the order went on, my gut said that I should cancel the order and check this out. Read a fascinating thread in steve'sdigicams.com explaining the buffer (which is NOT in the camera specs).

Was the vendor trying to pull a fast one on me? I do not see myself testing the camera that seriously, little if any video, some sports action shots.

Should I buy the camera with standard RAM and then see what my needs are?

7 total posts
You don't say who the vendor is, or why you talked to the
by Kiddpeat / October 10, 2006 2:54 PM PDT

vendor on the phone. No reputable dealer will insist that you buy a memory card with the camera. They also don't want you on the phone when you order something. Rip off joints do that stuff, and they inflate their prices for the add ons.

Were you looking for a low, low price? Cancel any purchase, and look at a reputable vendor.

I Was Ordering The Camera
by wexmary / October 10, 2006 7:58 PM PDT

Vendor is The Digital Expo for an extremely good price. I read about 50-60 of their reviews and while there were a handful of incidents like mine, there were also a lot of good ones.

Luckily, my gut told me to cancel out. I will try again today (maybe I got a sleazy salesperson). From what I have learned, the standard memory will work quite good. If I get hassled, I say good-bye.

Any vendors you like?

Some of the good ones are:
by Kiddpeat / October 10, 2006 10:34 PM PDT

B&H Photo and Video
Amazon.com
Adorama

A simple Google on your vendor's name quickly finds that they are a rip off outfit. Here's one that sounds like you. Run. Don't walk for the nearest exit.

Good luck!

Sony's Memory Stick Pro needed??
by benbois / October 10, 2006 3:13 PM PDT

I have an H5 and I can assure you it won't take Memory Stick ''Pro'' (longer sticks). It must be Memory Stick ''Pro-Duo'' (the shorter sticks). I've used both Standard and Hi-Speed sticks and know they both work the H5. As far as the Hi-Speed thing goes, I have to say that it doesn't add anything to the camera's functioning. It does speed up uploads of images to your PC, but only when you have USB2 ports. It won't speed up your shot to shot time (I wish) or anything else requiring faster data handling in the camera. The Hi-Speed comes into its own with other devices, ie, Sony PlayStations 2 and 3. Some other things, too, but definitely not the H5.

For the seller to say you ''gotta have 2gb'' is BS. I've used Lexar 64mb sticks as well as Sony 1gb and 2gb without a hitch. Those 2 are the only brands I've tried, but believe (despite stories to the contrary) most any brand memory sticks !pro-duo! will work your camera. I'd get at 2 1gb to start and a 2gb for movies, though if you're not planning much movie making a 1gb and 2 512mb would suit you pretty well.

Thank You
by wexmary / October 10, 2006 8:06 PM PDT

Since I will be starting from scratch on this camera, you may be hearing a LOT from me :>.

Appreciate your wonderful information!!! Especially the part about the Pro cards.

So you want a Sony H5?
by benbois / October 11, 2006 9:35 AM PDT
In reply to: Thank You

Okay, good choice. I like mine just fine. Best choice without going D-SLR and buying 3 lenses just to match the reah of the H5. And spending a LOT more money. Any vendor you've heard of will do. I bought mine from AbtElectronics.com, currently listed @$479. I chose them because I had a gift card for $100 off $500, so it cost me $400.

E-Cost.com is a lower priced vendor that I have done business with and trust. Around $437. Don't go looking for the absolute cheapest price-- that's the path to the bottom dwelling vendors.

Just order it online, buy your Memory Sticks Pro-Duo elsewhere. CircuitCity.com is good but that's where most of the smaller sellers, including e-cost, make their profit. TigerDirect.com is another good seller.

Just buy right (reputable vendor), pay for it with your Visa, and look for it within a week.

As for the H5, use it and love it. Start with the auto or the high-speed options on the dial. You'll be happy and soon will want more. Re-read your owner's manual and you'll be even more pleased with your shots.

This is the best FREE photo software I know of and use. Called Picassa2. Recently bought out by Google. The best you'll find at no cost. Run a search using Picassa.com and it's an easy download. Adobe Photoshop 3.0, also free, isn't bad but is very basic. Start with Picassa. ShotSender, very cheap, is great for helping you handle formatting photos and prepping them for email.

With a handle like wexmary, I'm guessing you're female. If I knew otherwise I wouldn't be of such help-- reason being I expect men to be more self-sufficient-- Like me.

I know this will help you.

Enjoy your H5.

