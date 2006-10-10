High Speed Memory Stick Pro Memory???

vendor on the phone. No reputable dealer will insist that you buy a memory card with the camera. They also don't want you on the phone when you order something. Rip off joints do that stuff, and they inflate their prices for the add ons.
Were you looking for a low, low price? Cancel any purchase, and look at a reputable vendor.
After much research, I am buying a Sony DSC-H5. Get on the phone with vendor and he starts telling me that I HAVE to buy the high-speed memory for the camera. Their discount price is $119 per GB, 2 GB minimum. That is WAY higher than standard memory.
That shook me and as the order went on, my gut said that I should cancel the order and check this out. Read a fascinating thread in steve'sdigicams.com explaining the buffer (which is NOT in the camera specs).
Was the vendor trying to pull a fast one on me? I do not see myself testing the camera that seriously, little if any video, some sports action shots.
Should I buy the camera with standard RAM and then see what my needs are?