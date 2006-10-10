High Speed Memory Stick Pro Memory???

Okay, good choice. I like mine just fine. Best choice without going D-SLR and buying 3 lenses just to match the reah of the H5. And spending a LOT more money. Any vendor you've heard of will do. I bought mine from AbtElectronics.com, currently listed @$479. I chose them because I had a gift card for $100 off $500, so it cost me $400.



E-Cost.com is a lower priced vendor that I have done business with and trust. Around $437. Don't go looking for the absolute cheapest price-- that's the path to the bottom dwelling vendors.



Just order it online, buy your Memory Sticks Pro-Duo elsewhere. CircuitCity.com is good but that's where most of the smaller sellers, including e-cost, make their profit. TigerDirect.com is another good seller.



Just buy right (reputable vendor), pay for it with your Visa, and look for it within a week.



As for the H5, use it and love it. Start with the auto or the high-speed options on the dial. You'll be happy and soon will want more. Re-read your owner's manual and you'll be even more pleased with your shots.



This is the best FREE photo software I know of and use. Called Picassa2. Recently bought out by Google. The best you'll find at no cost. Run a search using Picassa.com and it's an easy download. Adobe Photoshop 3.0, also free, isn't bad but is very basic. Start with Picassa. ShotSender, very cheap, is great for helping you handle formatting photos and prepping them for email.



I know this will help you.



Enjoy your H5.