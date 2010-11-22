Windows Legacy OS forum

by gandolf123 / November 22, 2010 6:03 PM PST

i recently installed internet9 (or so i thought)i have been having trouble with my browser since,also i cant' get on my sky emails unless i go through firefox.so thought i would uninstall i/e 9.problem I CAN'T FIND IT,OR I/E 8.I have typed in appwiz.cpl. view new updates,but they are not there.there not in Revo or C Cleaner.but when i try to install i/e 8 a message say's you have already got it.how can i uninstall both and start again.can somebody please help.

Re: IE9
by Kees_B Forum moderator / November 22, 2010 6:21 PM PST
hidden internet explorer
by gandolf123 / November 22, 2010 11:26 PM PST
In reply to: Re: IE9

thanks kees b,but unfortunatly it dosen't as you can see from my message i have already done that and i can't find i/e9 or ie8.

I agree.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 23, 2010 3:43 AM PST

Beta is all about testing and you may have found a bug in the uninstall. One last thing before you start over. Look up REVO UNINSTALLER if you don't manually uninstall software.
Bob

hidden internet explorer
by gandolf123 / November 23, 2010 2:54 PM PST
In reply to: I agree.

Thanks also to you R Proffitt i have revo installed but didn't find it there but all is ok now.(i hope).

hidden iternet explorer
by gandolf123 / November 23, 2010 2:52 PM PST

Morning Kees i owe you a apology,i went to add and remove and found i/e and
uninstalled.thanks again.

