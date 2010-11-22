hidden internet explorer

I always wonder why people install a beta version of a program they use into their normal system and not in a test system.
Anyway, I googled UNINSTALL INTERNET EXPLORER 9 and the first hit (of many) is;
http://www.intowindows.com/how-to-uninstall-internet-explorer-9-platform-preview/
Hope this helps.
Kees
i recently installed internet9 (or so i thought)i have been having trouble with my browser since,also i cant' get on my sky emails unless i go through firefox.so thought i would uninstall i/e 9.problem I CAN'T FIND IT,OR I/E 8.I have typed in appwiz.cpl. view new updates,but they are not there.there not in Revo or C Cleaner.but when i try to install i/e 8 a message say's you have already got it.how can i uninstall both and start again.can somebody please help.