The CNET Lounge forum

General discussion

Hey Molly, You Going on the Maccast?

by kovu159 / December 5, 2006 10:08 AM PST

Well, I'm sure others heard it too, but Adam on the Maccast , the eMacCast 11.29.2006 (Friday, i think,) openly invited our very own Molly to appear on the show! I know you said that it was one of the first podcasts you ever listened to. He even went as far to say he was honored that you still value his show as much as you do! Well?

3 total posts
(NT) (NT) I think you meant to say Veronica
by cnetter001 / December 5, 2006 1:13 PM PST
someone told me
by Veronica Belmont-20381073359499778927797251280312 / December 5, 2006 1:36 PM PST

it was me, but i haven't had a chance to listen with everything going on this week.

V

