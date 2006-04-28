hey guys, I have a question

For a guy that's all about having the highest tech what verizon phone should I get?
Should I go for the samsung a950 music phone, the lg8100, or perhaps the razr?
Or should I just wait for a new phone to come out by May 5th,(which is the end date of my contract)if anyone knows of any?
thanks,and please post some reply's I really need your help.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.