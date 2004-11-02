Hey Ed - question about firearms and hearing loss ...

Hello Bill,



While the 5.56 round is not as loud as some others even the crack of a .22 exceeds recommended noise levels and prolonged exposure can lead to hearing loss.



In the Military ear plugs are used on firing ranges and are actually expected to be used in combat although this seldom happens (no time to holler out for a "Kings X" or "time out" to put them in) because when not actually firing you tend to want to hear the little noises. Artillery crews normally do wear hearing protection (either ear muffs or ear plugs) and armor crews normally have CVCs (helmets with ear phones for radio and intercom) that help attenuate noise.



People are all different and some can handle the loud/sharp noises better than others and limited exposure normally isn't too damaging. As I am certain you are likely aware the sensory hearing loss is caused when the cilia in the cochlea loses its resilience and fails to spring back up and although a single loud noise can cause this it would be rare as normally it is more like cutting across a corner of a lawn--the first several times the grass springs back up but if it continues or happens more often the grass simply ends up broken and beaten down.



Even adequate hearing protection is not always enough though because additional damage can be caused through conductive hearing--that is why the wood stock replacement by fiberglass stocks for the old M14 didn't last long and were replaced again with the original wood stocks. Fiberglass proved to be much more conductive of sound and damaging to hearing while wood tends to dampen sound. The M16 with its plastic stock is less of a problem because its mounting process and hollow core have a dampening effect.



That is more than you asked for but I mention it because recruits are informed of the process and dangers but in a firefight the choice is their own. I always had my machine gunners wear earplugs because the 7.62 and .50 cal are considerably more damaging to hearing than the 5.56 and most people actually find that firing them without hearing protection is actually painful to their ears. Most people in pain are not good marksmen so the trade off for reduced hearing of small noises when not firing more than made up for it.



Hope that explains it.



