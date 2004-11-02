Speakeasy forum

Hey Ed - question about firearms and hearing loss ...

by Bill Osler / November 2, 2004 10:46 AM PST

When people are shooting weapons at targets they usually wear hearing protection. OTOH, my friends tell me that when people shoot at targets without hearing protection they usually have a hard time hearing normal noises for a while, unless they are shooting fairly small powder loads. I can't comment personally since I've never fired any weapon more powerful than a 0.22 rifle at Boy Scout camp many years ago.

How does the military address that? How do you protect your hearing without shutting out things you need to hear (like incoming rounds)? Or do the soldiers skip the hearing protection and risk long term hearing loss?

Thanks for your thoughts.

10 total posts
I'm not Ed, but I use electronic muffs.
by MarkatNite / November 2, 2004 11:18 AM PST

Specifically, Peltor's 6-S model. They actually amplify ambient sounds between shots. i.e. when something goes bump in the night.

HTH - Mark

Re: Hey Ed - question about firearms and hearing loss ...
by Mark5019 / November 2, 2004 12:03 PM PST

in basic we used ear plugs but in nam nothing to hinder hearing

Ive always heard that if you hear it coming
by Dragon / November 2, 2004 12:04 PM PST

its too late. Happy But time enough to duck for the next one, maybe. Morters may be another story, though.

Good question, youve posed.

I was thinking about hearing the ones that MISS ...
by Bill Osler / November 3, 2004 7:36 AM PST

I guess it's also good to hear your comrades in arms ... and maybe even good to hear any bad guys stupid enough to make a lot of noise.

Re: I was thinking about hearing the ones that MISS ...
by Mark5019 / November 3, 2004 8:58 AM PST

not need lot noise absence of noise just as bad

I'm not Ed, either,...
by Paul C / November 2, 2004 12:44 PM PST

...but noise isn't a real problem with the M-16 and its derivatives on an outdoor range, IMO; the 5.56mm round isn't that loud.

On an indoor range, using any firearm dictates the use of ear protection. The use of shotguns and most handguns on an outdoor range also dictates ear protection.

Muffs aren't necessary; there are earplugs on the market that block the concussive noise of a shot but allow other noise to be heard. These are often used by competiton shooters; and as Mark notes, there are electronic sound cancelling headphones that do the same thing.

Paul

Re: Hey Ed - question about firearms and hearing loss ...
by John Robie / November 2, 2004 1:38 PM PST

Well, in the USAF we never used ear plugs during the 1950's with the .30 Cal. M-1 Carbine. The AF adopted the M-16 in the 60's before the Army & Marines, and the sound was much louder, so ear mufflers were issued at the rifle range, but not overseas for combat.

I was on a rifle team in the early 60's where we used the Army M-1 Garand (.30-06 Cal.). Of course on the range we did use ear mufflers with the team. In the late 60's I shot a lot of skeet and trap with a 12Ga shotgun and we used the small ear plugs rubber/metal that had a valve that worked on concussion shutting out the sound, but in between shots ordinary sound could be heard. We paid for our own. Can't remember the name of them, but they are still available.

The bullet from a M-16, AKA, or any military rifle is faster the the speed of sound. You will feel the penetration in your flesh before you hear the sound. It is a weird to hear the switching sound of a lot of bullets flying over your head, then the sound.

I do not know what the procedures are for the current military on wearing ear protectors for the foot soldier.

I am deaf in one ear and have reduced hearing in the other. It is caused by both gunfire and aircraft noise.

Re: Hey Ed - question about firearms and hearing loss ...
by Edward ODaniel / November 3, 2004 1:39 PM PST

Hello Bill,

While the 5.56 round is not as loud as some others even the crack of a .22 exceeds recommended noise levels and prolonged exposure can lead to hearing loss.

In the Military ear plugs are used on firing ranges and are actually expected to be used in combat although this seldom happens (no time to holler out for a "Kings X" or "time out" to put them in) because when not actually firing you tend to want to hear the little noises. Artillery crews normally do wear hearing protection (either ear muffs or ear plugs) and armor crews normally have CVCs (helmets with ear phones for radio and intercom) that help attenuate noise.

People are all different and some can handle the loud/sharp noises better than others and limited exposure normally isn't too damaging. As I am certain you are likely aware the sensory hearing loss is caused when the cilia in the cochlea loses its resilience and fails to spring back up and although a single loud noise can cause this it would be rare as normally it is more like cutting across a corner of a lawn--the first several times the grass springs back up but if it continues or happens more often the grass simply ends up broken and beaten down.

Even adequate hearing protection is not always enough though because additional damage can be caused through conductive hearing--that is why the wood stock replacement by fiberglass stocks for the old M14 didn't last long and were replaced again with the original wood stocks. Fiberglass proved to be much more conductive of sound and damaging to hearing while wood tends to dampen sound. The M16 with its plastic stock is less of a problem because its mounting process and hollow core have a dampening effect.

That is more than you asked for but I mention it because recruits are informed of the process and dangers but in a firefight the choice is their own. I always had my machine gunners wear earplugs because the 7.62 and .50 cal are considerably more damaging to hearing than the 5.56 and most people actually find that firing them without hearing protection is actually painful to their ears. Most people in pain are not good marksmen so the trade off for reduced hearing of small noises when not firing more than made up for it.

Hope that explains it.

(NT) (NT) Thanks, Ed
by Bill Osler / November 3, 2004 9:00 PM PST
