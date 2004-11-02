Hey Ed - question about firearms and hearing loss ...

Specifically, Peltor's 6-S model. They actually amplify ambient sounds between shots. i.e. when something goes bump in the night.
HTH - Mark
When people are shooting weapons at targets they usually wear hearing protection. OTOH, my friends tell me that when people shoot at targets without hearing protection they usually have a hard time hearing normal noises for a while, unless they are shooting fairly small powder loads. I can't comment personally since I've never fired any weapon more powerful than a 0.22 rifle at Boy Scout camp many years ago.
How does the military address that? How do you protect your hearing without shutting out things you need to hear (like incoming rounds)? Or do the soldiers skip the hearing protection and risk long term hearing loss?
Thanks for your thoughts.