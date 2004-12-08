Computer Help forum

General discussion

Hey Bob Proffitt. . .

by Coryphaeus / December 8, 2004 5:58 AM PST
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Hey Bob Proffitt. . .
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Hey Bob Proffitt. . .
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
13 total posts
Collapse -
Just one comment.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 8, 2004 6:27 AM PST
In reply to: Hey Bob Proffitt. . .

CWSHREDDER is the latest, but some complain about false positives. I have two thoughts on the matter.

1. Offer a link to the older 1.x version.

2. False positives are a FACT OF LIFE in the Spwyare/Parasite battle. Those that seek perfection need to check back in a few years when we get done.

Bob

PS. This is one comment with two thoughts. Or should I have titled this as two comments or two thoughts or ... forget it. It stands as-is!

PPS. That's a fine list. Thank you for the attribute.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I forgot the question.
by Coryphaeus / December 8, 2004 6:53 AM PST
In reply to: Just one comment.

You're welcome.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Link for the old one
by roddy32 / December 8, 2004 7:05 AM PST
In reply to: Just one comment.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Thanks!!
by Coryphaeus / December 8, 2004 7:26 AM PST
In reply to: Link for the old one
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Fixed and thanks to both of you.
by Coryphaeus / December 8, 2004 7:34 AM PST
In reply to: Just one comment.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: (NT) Fixed and thanks to both of you.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 8, 2004 7:50 PM PST

In addition to the very good information you have on your web site, I did enjoy the "Moderator's replies" page and the "Pilot/Ground Crew" page.

Gave me a right old laugh, Happy

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Markflax
by roddy32 / December 8, 2004 9:24 PM PST

Where is your picture on the CNET folks page?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Markflax
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 9, 2004 3:34 AM PST
In reply to: Markflax

Ahh,

Robert Redford wouldn't let me use his.

I'm negotiating with Pol Pot's descendants to use his instead. It would be less frightening than my own, Happy

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Markflax
by roddy32 / December 9, 2004 3:36 AM PST
In reply to: Re: Markflax

Chicken, mine is in there and I'm sure not a raving beauty. LOL

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) YW, Web site is looking better everyday. Good job. :D
by roddy32 / December 8, 2004 9:25 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Bob and Wayne
by roddy32 / December 9, 2004 7:50 AM PST
In reply to: Just one comment.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Bob and Wayne
by Coryphaeus / December 9, 2004 10:14 AM PST
In reply to: Bob and Wayne

Thanks, I'll change my link.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 13 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.