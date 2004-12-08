Hey Bob Proffitt. . .

CWSHREDDER is the latest, but some complain about false positives. I have two thoughts on the matter.
1. Offer a link to the older 1.x version.
2. False positives are a FACT OF LIFE in the Spwyare/Parasite battle. Those that seek perfection need to check back in a few years when we get done.
Bob
PS. This is one comment with two thoughts. Or should I have titled this as two comments or two thoughts or ... forget it. It stands as-is!
PPS. That's a fine list. Thank you for the attribute.
Please go to my site http://www.wayne.hardy.com and take a look. Scroll down to the Spyware Suite (ring a bell?)