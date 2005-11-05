Hey, Bill (Cursorcowboy) I need you

a 20-year old friend got from somebody else and is going to college online with it. There are programs, such as Word, that she uses that came with the computer for creating her assignments, but doesn't have disks for, and wiping the drive would shoot her in the foot. I've been deltreeing some games folders, etc. that she'll have to 'do without' in order to get more space on the drive so I can get the registry corrected via dos (it gets to the last 7% and runs out of room on the drive).



My keychain harddrive won't work on her system in DOS...it's an old Dell and not much is available to change in her bios for what boot sequence and there's no usb drivers available for it. My keychain needs to install W98 drivers before it's any good so I'm hoping to get to the desktop, even in safemode to see what documents, etc. I can salvage for her to that drive in case reinstalling W98 dumps stuff she needs.



I haven't got a clue about what, if anything, has been updated for W98 via MS, and she's trying to find her W98 cd to bring to me. I can get into the registry via dos to get her product code key to do the installation...still have Bill's notes about how to do that.



I'm looking through my old notes about the user.bad file I mentioned to make sure I can delete it since it's fairly large. Then maybe I'll have enough room on the drive to complete the repair of the registry system.dat file. The user.dat file is the one I'm pretty sure is trashed, but if a virus or something else did it, it would normally take the good user.dat file and rename it as user.bad and then take over its own user.dat file.



If I'm remembering right, and I was hoping for confirmation from Bill about this, you can rename the user.dat file that is corrupt to something else and then rename the user.bad file to .dat and be back at the beginning....then delete the corrupt renamed file.



I'm just trying to figure out a way to get back to the desktop right now and the user.dat file is the one, I'm pretty sure that has the user preferences stored in how you have it set....



I'll keep playing with it............There's not enough room on the drive to install windows to the .000 folder so an overwrite in place would be the only option other that wiping the drive and starting over. I will probably end up slaving it to my XP system and burning what I can to a cd. Haven't done it yet because I was doing some long awaited hardcore maintenance on my system yesterday while playing with hers. (I'm more into challenges than easy fixes as most people know about me by now...lol)



TONI