Hey, Bill (Cursorcowboy) I need you

2.slave that Hdd, scan for viruses. Then look at space and cleanup, surface scan. Or then overinstall 98.
3. No spare PC? rename windows folder to windows.000 and Program Files to Program Files.000 and fresh install, load antivirus. Then look at 000 folders.
4. if you have bad ram or whatever, you'll soon find out. There's a reason (probably) other than viruses that OS got fudged.
I'm working on a computer that hasn't been able to boot up...W98 (don't know yet if it's FE or SE). I managed to once get to the desktop but nothing was on it.
I booted to true DOS and tried to run the scanreg /fix command and got to 92% before it told me to delete some files on the drive and run it again.
I deltreed the TEMP and Windows\TEMP folders and got alot of space back (customer never cleaned house evidently), but before starting the scanreg /fix again, I did some looking around in the Windows folder and found the old USER.BAD file (none for SYSTEM.BAD though).
Memory rang bells about that file name. For some reason I'm thinking that after I attrib and unhide the system.dat and user.dat files, wasn't there a virus that would take good registry .dat files, rename them to .bad and screw you out of being able to boot after that?
I think it was a case of renaming the .dat files that are now unhidden to something else, then rename the .bad files back to .dat and you should be able to get back to the desktop.
I've searched the MSKB and it does mention a reversal of those steps for something to do with W95, but it doesn't indicate why you would do that (rename .dat files to .bad ones).
Can you help me out here and toggle the memory better? While I'm waiting, I'll now run the scanreg /fix command and kill some time. Thanks.
