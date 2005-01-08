Kodak does not give you much information on a E13 error code, except to "take your camera to your dealer for service."



Here is a group of error codes for one of their digital cameras. In all likelyhood they use the same codes for all digital cameras:



.......



E1 The memory card is not compatible with the DC50 Zoom Camera. Use a compatible card.

E10 Take the camera to your dealer for service.

E11 Take the camera to your dealer for service.

E12 Take the camera to your dealer for service.

E13 Take the camera to your dealer for service.

E14 Take the camera to your dealer for service.

E15 Take the camera to your dealer for service.

E16 Take the camera to your dealer for service.

E17 Take the camera to your dealer for service.

E20 Reseat the memory card.

or

Replace the memory card with a known good card.

or

Take the camera to your dealer for service.

E21 Confirm that the memory card is compatible with the camera.

or

Reseat the memory card.

or

Replace the memory card with a known good card.

or

Take the camera to your dealer for service.

E22 Reseat the memory card.

or

Replace the memory card with a known good card.

or

Take the camera to your dealer for service.

E23 Confirm that the memory card is compatible with the camera.

or

Take the camera to your dealer for service.

E24 Confirm that the memory card is compatible with the camera.

or

Replace the memory card with a known good card.

or

Take the camera to your dealer for service.

E25 Confirm that the memory card is compatible with the camera.

or

Replace the memory card with a known good card.

or

Take the camera to your dealer for service.



...

..

.