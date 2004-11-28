Thebratprince,
The link below to the HP site should help:
Advanced Modem Troubleshooting
Conexant 56K ACLink Modem Driver for Windows XP
And because the XP version seems to have the Conexant 56K, you can probably find a version for Win2000 also. (Although I couldn't find one for that particular computer at HP.)
Maybe from this site?:
Conexant Drivers
Hope this helps.
Grif
ok a friend was having problems with her laptop i recommended hosing xp well jsut cause it's xp. got all the drivers for windows 2000. everything but the modem i belive. hp is no help nothing on their site or in the specs telling me what brand it is or even having the drivers themselves. i called tech support to get indian "sean" and he couldn't help cause i am not using xp on it!!! i mean you'd think they could give me a name of the part. i tried getting the case open to the laptop and no good. what modem does it use? anyone know the manufacturer or have the driver?