Help with Microsoft windows xp Recovery Console.

by xnikkix2000 / August 22, 2009 9:52 PM PDT

I have a big problem here. My laptop was shut down incorrectly. When I tried to restart it, it leads me to a black screen which says that " windows could not be restarted because one of the following files is missing or corrupt: \WINDOWS\SYSTEM32\CONFIG\SYSTEM"
Then I started using an XP disk for recovery purposes. Then it asks me one thing: "which windows installation would you like to log onto"
1. c: minint
2. c: WINDOWS
3. d: MiniNT
4. f: WINDOWS
I don't what to write next.
Please tell me the steps I should take in order not to lose my data. I have many things in my computer.

That's a coincidence.
by Kees Bakker / August 22, 2009 9:54 PM PDT
Re: your question
by Kees Bakker / August 22, 2009 10:15 PM PDT

Well, I don't know what Windows'es you installed on your system. I only have one, you seem to have 4. Why? MiniNT might be a recovery partition or something like that. And what are your d: and f: drives?

The usual one is c:\windows.

But if somehow boot.ini tells Windows to boot into one of the other ones, that could lead to this error. Have a look in boot.ini and tell what's the default system it boots into.
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/289022 tells more.

Kees

