Help with Microsoft windows xp Recovery Console.

I just answered another poster with exactly the same problem. Let's hope it doesn't become a pandemy!
See http://forums.cnet.com/5208-6122_102-0.html?messageID=3109580#3109580
Kees
I have a big problem here. My laptop was shut down incorrectly. When I tried to restart it, it leads me to a black screen which says that " windows could not be restarted because one of the following files is missing or corrupt: \WINDOWS\SYSTEM32\CONFIG\SYSTEM"
Then I started using an XP disk for recovery purposes. Then it asks me one thing: "which windows installation would you like to log onto"
1. c: minint
2. c: WINDOWS
3. d: MiniNT
4. f: WINDOWS
I don't what to write next.
Please tell me the steps I should take in order not to lose my data. I have many things in my computer.