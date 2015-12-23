Here we have very little to pick over the google at https://www.google.com/search?q=error+code+kernel+power+41&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8
Since it's new, is the BIOS current and tell the forum about your heatsink compound work and more.
Like "I crammed it into the smallest case I could find and unplugged the fans because they make too much noise."
I have a new asus a88x gaming board with 16gb ram 1600mhz (8gbx2) sshd 2gb. Running win 10 prob 64bit. Had a 850w power supply. Thought first its power supply changed it to an other way better brand to stop it . Still the same. Been told that it might be the hard disk. I installed a normal sata hard drive with a stable version of win7 that i have used for more than 3 years. Still the same problem. What would be your advise. Please need help couldnt work anything since i got it