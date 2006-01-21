HELP !!!!!! with easy cleaner!!

Forgive me for posting as a new topic, but my plea for help I fear will be lost among the others. So here it is!!!



Easy Cleaner

HELP!!!!! I down loaded easy cleaner after careful reading of these forum posts on the subject of registry cleaners. When it comes to something this deep, I am definitely a "newie"!!! I chose Easy, because I am wise enough to be aware of good info. Like Fred Langa news letter on computer "stuff". So I figured I couldn't go wrong. Now I wonder?? I started with the dup list. And then read that not all should be deleted. All on the list had green buttons in front of them. is that guaranteed safe to delete then? Right now that list is in the recyle bin. At this point I can restore everything and pretend I didn't do any thing! As far as internet stuff I am in the habit of taking care of that daily. (cookies, temp file, history) So that part of the job is already done. I guess the main thing is HELP!!! with deciding what stays and goes!!!! PLease and thank you very much. In your debt !!!!!