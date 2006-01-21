Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

HELP !!!!!! with easy cleaner!!

by imgrateful_1 / January 21, 2006 8:59 AM PST

Forgive me for posting as a new topic, but my plea for help I fear will be lost among the others. So here it is!!!

Easy Cleaner
HELP!!!!! I down loaded easy cleaner after careful reading of these forum posts on the subject of registry cleaners. When it comes to something this deep, I am definitely a "newie"!!! I chose Easy, because I am wise enough to be aware of good info. Like Fred Langa news letter on computer "stuff". So I figured I couldn't go wrong. Now I wonder?? I started with the dup list. And then read that not all should be deleted. All on the list had green buttons in front of them. is that guaranteed safe to delete then? Right now that list is in the recyle bin. At this point I can restore everything and pretend I didn't do any thing! As far as internet stuff I am in the habit of taking care of that daily. (cookies, temp file, history) So that part of the job is already done. I guess the main thing is HELP!!! with deciding what stays and goes!!!! PLease and thank you very much. In your debt !!!!!

What's your operating system?
by nino88 / January 21, 2006 3:58 PM PST

If XP, then you don't need to clean the registry. I actually tried easycleaner to clean up my registry once and almost got screwed. Fortunately I could restore the backup. Some softwares just couldn't work properly after I cleaned the registry.

Now I don't clean the registry anymore since people here said it's not necessary for XP users. But I did try the Tweaknow reg cleaner once (just to experiment) and delete all the unnecessary reg. as suggested. Amazingly, everything still work fine after that clean up.

System restore for corecting my mistake!!!
by imgrateful_1 / January 21, 2006 5:30 PM PST

Thank you ninofor your repy to my original post!!! I guess in my desire to learn things on this pc of mine, I must enjoy getting into trouble!!! haha!! Happy I thought I would be ok!! It wasn't like I just blindly jumped into making the decision. It was after reading all these posts!!! Most every one seemed to have good reviews on this procedure! Oh well!!! "Live and learn!" Oh yes. I did a system restore after this escapade of mine.

My advice is be careful!
by glenn30 / January 22, 2006 4:31 AM PST

I use Easy Cleaner but inexperienced or newbies should stay away from the ''Duplicates'' list. Removing duplicates can be tricky and sometimes the differences are only suttle. The other checks have never caused me any problem.

Glenn

