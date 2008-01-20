help with Denon AVC 3020

I'm not laughing at you,just with you.This happens in my house atleast once a month. And I can never figure out what I did to get it to work. My wife always asks. Do you remember how you fixed it? My standard reply is, are you kidding? I just push buttons till it works again. That's what made it stop so that's what I what I do to fix it. Good luck
Grandchild was pushing buttons on remote. now the remote will not control "Master" volume on my Denon AVC 3020. Seems as if all other controls operated from the remote work properly. anyone have any ideas? Manual doesn't say anything.