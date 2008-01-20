help with Denon AVC 3020

TVs & Home Theaters forum

by denonguy / January 20, 2008 6:43 AM PST

Grandchild was pushing buttons on remote. now the remote will not control "Master" volume on my Denon AVC 3020. Seems as if all other controls operated from the remote work properly. anyone have any ideas? Manual doesn't say anything.

Ha ha haaaaa
by dinox64 / January 20, 2008 11:25 AM PST

I'm not laughing at you,just with you.This happens in my house atleast once a month. And I can never figure out what I did to get it to work. My wife always asks. Do you remember how you fixed it? My standard reply is, are you kidding? I just push buttons till it works again. That's what made it stop so that's what I what I do to fix it. Good luck

Here is the fix I bought this unit new 3020
by socalbud / September 22, 2010 1:47 AM PDT

There is a switch on the upper right top of your remote it reads
Amp - program audio - video Make sure the switch in in the amp mode this switch can get moved buy small ones and remote wont work if that does not work batterys last there is a reset on your remote but this will erase all saved info.
Hope this helps
Vigo

