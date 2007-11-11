Help with Camcorder purchase

but, assuming the court lights are on during the game, the chips won't matter that much - my opinion.



We need to know what kind of new computer (laptop) will be used for the editing. Same issues: Available hard drive space, available FireWire port, is there a DVD burner?



Some other tips... carry 4 tapes (minimum) for each game - yes, the tape hold an hour, but you most likely won't use the whole tape as you *could* miss game action. As you get to around 5-8 minutes of game time, when a timeout hits, pullout the old tape, drop in a new one and you are ready to roll. Lock the full tape and mark with a Sharpie 1, 2, 3, 4; put the tape in its case and into the camcorder case...



Get some pre-game and post game shots (good for running credits like team being played, team members, coach, date, league standing at that game, overall win-loss record so far, etc.).



When you zoom in or out, go S L O W L Y. When you pan left/right or up/down, go S L O W L Y. Watch TV (football, basketball, etc.) and pay attention to the camera motion and zooms... They cut to the other cameras - which you cannot do, hence the S L O W zooms. Their pans are either following the ball or a single player or slow pans... which you can do. It takes practice and discipline to do that for a WHOLE game. During timeouts, get the crowd, scoreboard and team meeting...



Use your tripod as much as you can. The cam corder may be small and light, but it is not possible to hold it steady (and no amount of camera stabilization can fix it) for THAT long.