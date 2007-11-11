Help with Camcorder purchase

what is it - no Firewire port, are you planning on replacing the computer? At 6 years old, I don't know that I would spend much money on it - you will likely need more RAM, faster CPU and additional hard drive space, too. (1 hour of standard definition video imported to the computer take ~13 gig of hard drive space. How much available hard drive space do your have?)
The Canon ZR800 or 850, Panasonic PV-GS320 or the Sony DCR-HC96 might meet your requirements... but without a Firewire port on your 'puter, it might not matter.
I've been reading this forum till my head is spinning and i've read the forum sticky. My question is what would be a good choice for a MiniDV camcorder that will mainly be used for taping HS basketball games from the bleachers. Perhaps one that is better suited for indoor lighting with a good optical zoom. I won't be taking many stills. Budget is roughly $500 for the camcorder. I am using an 2001 Compaq Presario, w/Win XP, i don't think it has a Firewire port. Any suggestions that would help this old tech challenged guy out would be greatly appreciated.