Help with Camcorder purchase

by EZsmoke / November 11, 2007 12:36 PM PST

I've been reading this forum till my head is spinning and i've read the forum sticky. My question is what would be a good choice for a MiniDV camcorder that will mainly be used for taping HS basketball games from the bleachers. Perhaps one that is better suited for indoor lighting with a good optical zoom. I won't be taking many stills. Budget is roughly $500 for the camcorder. I am using an 2001 Compaq Presario, w/Win XP, i don't think it has a Firewire port. Any suggestions that would help this old tech challenged guy out would be greatly appreciated.

Since the computer you are using is
by boya84 / November 11, 2007 12:45 PM PST

what is it - no Firewire port, are you planning on replacing the computer? At 6 years old, I don't know that I would spend much money on it - you will likely need more RAM, faster CPU and additional hard drive space, too. (1 hour of standard definition video imported to the computer take ~13 gig of hard drive space. How much available hard drive space do your have?)

The Canon ZR800 or 850, Panasonic PV-GS320 or the Sony DCR-HC96 might meet your requirements... but without a Firewire port on your 'puter, it might not matter.

Computer has been upgraded some.
by EZsmoke / November 11, 2007 12:58 PM PST

It was upgrade to 20gb hard drive(lol) and some other modification. My 14yr old daughter just got a new laptop so it looks like she will be doing the file transfers on it. It's her games i'm recording anyway. So lets take my computer out of the equation. I will look at the Canon ZR800 or 850, Panasonic PV-GS320 or the Sony DCR-HC96. Thanks for the input. Anything else i should consider?

in addition to the camcorder,
by boya84 / November 11, 2007 1:14 PM PST

I always suggest a good sturdy case, a decent tripod and at least one optional high capacity battery (consider two) to last you through the game - the battery that comes in the box will last about 20 minutes. Unless you have access to power... Games take much longer than that.

Comparing the CanonZR850 vs Pan PV-GS320
by EZsmoke / November 11, 2007 2:03 PM PST

Panasonic has a 10xOpZoom vs Canon 35XOpZoom. I don't know if that a issue or not? Also the Pan has 1/6"3CCD vs Canon 1/6 CCD" not for sure how much difference this makes? The Panasonic is about $150 bux more. Any comments on the about points would be appreciated.

The zoom would make a difference
by boya84 / November 11, 2007 10:15 PM PST

but, assuming the court lights are on during the game, the chips won't matter that much - my opinion.

We need to know what kind of new computer (laptop) will be used for the editing. Same issues: Available hard drive space, available FireWire port, is there a DVD burner?

Some other tips... carry 4 tapes (minimum) for each game - yes, the tape hold an hour, but you most likely won't use the whole tape as you *could* miss game action. As you get to around 5-8 minutes of game time, when a timeout hits, pullout the old tape, drop in a new one and you are ready to roll. Lock the full tape and mark with a Sharpie 1, 2, 3, 4; put the tape in its case and into the camcorder case...

Get some pre-game and post game shots (good for running credits like team being played, team members, coach, date, league standing at that game, overall win-loss record so far, etc.).

When you zoom in or out, go S L O W L Y. When you pan left/right or up/down, go S L O W L Y. Watch TV (football, basketball, etc.) and pay attention to the camera motion and zooms... They cut to the other cameras - which you cannot do, hence the S L O W zooms. Their pans are either following the ball or a single player or slow pans... which you can do. It takes practice and discipline to do that for a WHOLE game. During timeouts, get the crowd, scoreboard and team meeting...

Use your tripod as much as you can. The cam corder may be small and light, but it is not possible to hold it steady (and no amount of camera stabilization can fix it) for THAT long.

