Help with calibrating/picture settings on new Samsung?

Just got the new E series Samsung 51" plasma. Don't really want to pay for the calibration and have seen settings online for other units. Just wondering if anyone has or knows of where to find the best settings for this TV? If it helps my TV is in a fairly dark area with very little light. Thanks
