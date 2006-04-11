Video Games & Consoles forum

General discussion

Help with BF2 Please

by freakwithahat / April 11, 2006 2:26 PM PDT

I got BF2 a while ago and have been trying various methods to get it to work. AT first, it wouldn't even install. I then reinstalled DirectX 9.0c and it installed, but then it would freeze whenever I tried to go anywhere on the menu. I then uninstalled Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0 based on some advice from another forum post and reinstalled BF2. The same problem. However, I noticed that before uninstalling Framework 2.0, dxdiag said that the file "system.dll was missing' now, after uninstalling Framework 2.0 there are no problems. Please help, I've been wanting to play BF2.


My Specs are:
1.5 GB RAM (512 of it Dell Default. 1 GB Corsair VAlue Select)
2.8 GHZ Intel Celeron
ATI Radeon X300SE 128 MB
Onboard Integrated Audio from SoundMax
Dell Dimension 4700
I ran dxdiag and there were no problems found on any of the tabs.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Help with BF2 Please
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Help with BF2 Please
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Odd
by David Bloom / April 22, 2006 7:02 AM PDT
In reply to: Help with BF2 Please

thats very odd....very radical and yes crazy idea...but ive talked to all my friends about this and they dont know wats the problem either....so try those people at geeksquad(even tho they know nothing) hey what u got to lose? btw....is your copy pirated or from the actaul box...i know how people pirate now and that can cause major problems....but i doubt htat here

sorry for accusing you

well im usually good at this stuff and i reserached it and everything

tell me how it works out

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) lol, not a pirate, must explore all possibilities though ; )
by freakwithahat / April 23, 2006 8:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Odd
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Contact EA Support
by jimhm / April 24, 2006 7:09 AM PDT
In reply to: Help with BF2 Please

Well, I really don't know what's going wrong with your system. I have installed .Net 2.0 and a lot of stuff of MS and I don't have any problem.

Maybe it's your video card, but the X300 series is supported (maybe the SE model that is a lower model doesn't qualificate).

The best thing is to write to EA support as soon as possible.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Video Games & Consoles forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.