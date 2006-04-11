Help with BF2 Please

thats very odd....very radical and yes crazy idea...but ive talked to all my friends about this and they dont know wats the problem either....so try those people at geeksquad(even tho they know nothing) hey what u got to lose? btw....is your copy pirated or from the actaul box...i know how people pirate now and that can cause major problems....but i doubt htat here
sorry for accusing you
well im usually good at this stuff and i reserached it and everything
tell me how it works out
I got BF2 a while ago and have been trying various methods to get it to work. AT first, it wouldn't even install. I then reinstalled DirectX 9.0c and it installed, but then it would freeze whenever I tried to go anywhere on the menu. I then uninstalled Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0 based on some advice from another forum post and reinstalled BF2. The same problem. However, I noticed that before uninstalling Framework 2.0, dxdiag said that the file "system.dll was missing' now, after uninstalling Framework 2.0 there are no problems. Please help, I've been wanting to play BF2.
My Specs are:
1.5 GB RAM (512 of it Dell Default. 1 GB Corsair VAlue Select)
2.8 GHZ Intel Celeron
ATI Radeon X300SE 128 MB
Onboard Integrated Audio from SoundMax
Dell Dimension 4700
I ran dxdiag and there were no problems found on any of the tabs.