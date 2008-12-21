Help with AV2009

you had uninstalled MBAM after the last time. Why on earth?
Anyway, try renaming the installer to something else, and install it that way. After installation, rename the .exe to something non-MBAM-y.
If the above doesn't work, try it in safe mode.
If I'm asking a question that has already been addressed, I'm sorry. I just don't want to read all the replies on this thread. lol
My problem is this, my step-daughter somehow got Antivirus 2010 on our laptop. I found a program to remove it (Malwarebytes Anti-malware), no problems at all. The next time she booted the computer, (no I do not know what sites she visited on the 'Net) the laptop froze up, forcing her to do a manual shutdown.
After the restart, the laptop won't open any virus scan sites, won't let any antivirus programs update, and won't allow even Housecall to load so we can do an online scan. I can't reinstall the original malware removal application (Malwarebytes Anti-malware) or install anything other spyware/adware/malware removal applications on the laptop.
And it is showing the popups for the AV2009. Please help!