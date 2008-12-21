Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

Help with AV2009

by tomnshelle / December 21, 2008 8:27 AM PST

If I'm asking a question that has already been addressed, I'm sorry. I just don't want to read all the replies on this thread. lol
My problem is this, my step-daughter somehow got Antivirus 2010 on our laptop. I found a program to remove it (Malwarebytes Anti-malware), no problems at all. The next time she booted the computer, (no I do not know what sites she visited on the 'Net) the laptop froze up, forcing her to do a manual shutdown.
After the restart, the laptop won't open any virus scan sites, won't let any antivirus programs update, and won't allow even Housecall to load so we can do an online scan. I can't reinstall the original malware removal application (Malwarebytes Anti-malware) or install anything other spyware/adware/malware removal applications on the laptop.
And it is showing the popups for the AV2009. Please help!

So I guess that
by Tarq57 / December 21, 2008 10:38 AM PST
In reply to: Help with AV2009

you had uninstalled MBAM after the last time. Why on earth?
Anyway, try renaming the installer to something else, and install it that way. After installation, rename the .exe to something non-MBAM-y.
If the above doesn't work, try it in safe mode.

oh no you misunderstood me ;)
by tomnshelle / December 21, 2008 12:12 PM PST
In reply to: So I guess that

I didn't uninstall the mbam thing until it wouldn't open. i wanted to do another clean install. i did try to reinstall it, with it renamed, and it froze about halfway thru the install. *sigh* i will be trying again later, after my head stops hurting haha.
thanks for your help!

Let me get this straight, then:
by Tarq57 / December 21, 2008 1:10 PM PST

You tried to run the existing MBAM, but it wouldn't work, right?
Did it just not open, or did it open then just not respond?
What happened?
And after it stopped working, you tried to install it again? But it wouldn't install, right?
Will the original install of the program respond at all if double-clicked on?
If not, try it in safe mode.
If that doesn't work, try renaming the exe. (Go to C:\Program files\MalwarebytesAntimalware, locate MBAM.exe, rename it, then double click on it.
Good luck.

