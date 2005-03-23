Computer Help forum

Help with an old gateway

by horns21 / March 23, 2005 1:41 PM PST

I have a Gateway OBS G6-350 MULTIMEDIA computer that is running on a pentium 2 and for some reason everytime the computer boots up a message says "explorer: this program has preformed an illegal operation and must be shut down" After this happens, no icons, toolbars or menus pop up and i cant access anything in my computer. This even happens when i run safe mode so i have no idea what to do. HELP!!

Horns, I Did Some Cleaning On A Similar Computer Yesterday
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / March 23, 2005 1:57 PM PST

The operating system would sure help...The one I worked on was Windows 98.

Try using the three spyware removal tools from the links below. Download them, install them, update them, then run the ALL:

Ad-Aware

thanks for your help, but...
by horns21 / March 23, 2005 2:01 PM PST

i have a windows 98 but since i cant access any of the computer's drives or menus i cant delete or add anything. Also the gateway is not connected to the internet, i am using a different computer right now

Horns, Well If That's The Case....
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / March 23, 2005 2:25 PM PST

...and you can't access anything in Safe Mode or "normal" Windows, you're only access is by using DOS. If you've got an antivirus that is able to run in DOS mode, run it...

You could try rebooting to a DOS prompt, then run Scanreg /restore like this:

1. Restart the system in MS-DOS mode.
If the system does not automatically start in MS-DOS mode when attempting to boot into Windows 98, hold down Ctrl key during system startup until the Startup Menu displays, and choose "Safe Mode Command Prompt Only" from the Startup Menu.

2. At the C: prompt, type scanreg /restore and press Enter. You do not have to be in the C:\Windows\Command folder to run the command.

3. Choose which backup to restore. You should have a choice of registry backups from the last five days the system successfully booted. You can also restore other backups from either the hard drive or floppy disk. The backups from the last five days will be in the format RB00x.*, where RB stands for Registry Backup, and x is the sequence number of the backup. RB000.cab is the most recent backup.
If you can then get to "Safe Mode" or "Normal" windows, try running System File Checker:

Windows 98 - How to Restore Deleted or Corrupted System Files with MS System File Checker
http://helpdesk.doit.wisc.edu/page.php?id=916

If that doesn't get it done, then you're best bet now is to reformat and reinstall everything.

Hope this helps.

Grif

thanks grif
by horns21 / March 23, 2005 2:41 PM PST

ill try this, see if it works and get back to you
thanks for all the help

Unfourtunatly
by horns21 / March 23, 2005 3:06 PM PST
In reply to: thanks grif

The scanreg plan did not work as the same explorer message popped up when the computer booted up. So i have to ask one more question...how can i totally wipe the system clean without being able to access My Computer, toolbars, or the cd rom drive? can i do it from the DOS mode perhaps?

Horns, Reformatting and Reinstalling...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / March 24, 2005 1:29 AM PST
In reply to: Unfourtunatly

It depends on exactly what you've got there. If you have a "Recovery CD" that came with the computer, simply place it in the CD-Rom, then restart the computer. As long as the computer's BIOS is set to boot from the CD-Rom before the hard drive, the Recovery CD will boot and give you options to reformat and reintall.

If you don't have a REcovery CD, you'll need a Windows 98 boot floppy, the Windows 98 CD, plus all the drivers and program installers that came with the machine. Place the Windows 98 boot floppy in the floppy drive, restart the computer and it will allow you to reformat the drive. Once the drive is reformatted, you'll need to reinstall Windows from the CD. The instructions on how to do that are provided in the links below. You'll want to print them out.

How to Use the Fdisk Tool and the Format Tool to Partition or Repartition a Hard Disk (Q255867)
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;q255867

How to Install Windows 98 on a Computer with No Operating System (Q221829)
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;q221829

Hope this helps.

Grif

Well....
by Willy / March 23, 2005 11:06 PM PST

Just reload the OS over the old install, and keep any "new pgms/files" if it prompts you. That works for win9x/Me, but if XP, using the bootable OS CD, try a repair when the install option comes up, if that fails, try the relaod new install. Of course save any data you deem imnportant beforehand. Alas, you can try using the Knoppix OS, burn it to make a live CD, that boots from the CD and then you can access data from your old windows OS. Then follow the above steps to recover windows or start afresh. If you has win9x/Me use the "startup floppy" and simple use it format pgm. to wipeout and start anew install. If XP, use the CD process above.

enjoy Happy -----Willy

