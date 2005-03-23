Help with an old gateway

The operating system would sure help...The one I worked on was Windows 98.
Try using the three spyware removal tools from the links below. Download them, install them, update them, then run the ALL:
Ad-Aware
I have a Gateway OBS G6-350 MULTIMEDIA computer that is running on a pentium 2 and for some reason everytime the computer boots up a message says "explorer: this program has preformed an illegal operation and must be shut down" After this happens, no icons, toolbars or menus pop up and i cant access anything in my computer. This even happens when i run safe mode so i have no idea what to do. HELP!!