Help with an old gateway

...and you can't access anything in Safe Mode or "normal" Windows, you're only access is by using DOS. If you've got an antivirus that is able to run in DOS mode, run it...



You could try rebooting to a DOS prompt, then run Scanreg /restore like this:



1. Restart the system in MS-DOS mode.

If the system does not automatically start in MS-DOS mode when attempting to boot into Windows 98, hold down Ctrl key during system startup until the Startup Menu displays, and choose "Safe Mode Command Prompt Only" from the Startup Menu.



2. At the C: prompt, type scanreg /restore and press Enter. You do not have to be in the C:\Windows\Command folder to run the command.



3. Choose which backup to restore. You should have a choice of registry backups from the last five days the system successfully booted. You can also restore other backups from either the hard drive or floppy disk. The backups from the last five days will be in the format RB00x.*, where RB stands for Registry Backup, and x is the sequence number of the backup. RB000.cab is the most recent backup.

If you can then get to "Safe Mode" or "Normal" windows, try running System File Checker:



Windows 98 - How to Restore Deleted or Corrupted System Files with MS System File Checker

http://helpdesk.doit.wisc.edu/page.php?id=916



If that doesn't get it done, then you're best bet now is to reformat and reinstall everything.



Hope this helps.



Grif