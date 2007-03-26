HELP - Wireless Suddenly Quits Working After Firmware Upgrad

I have a DLink DI-524 wireless modem version "C". The other night I decided I was going to "beef up my wireless security." I updated the firmware in my wireless router, changed WEP security to WAP, changed the SSID and then turned the SSID broadcast off. I have 3 laptops that wirelessly connect.



After doing this, I manually set up the 3 laptops to connect and find the SSID (since it was not broadcast) and then input the key. This seemed to work fine. All were able to connect to the network, however NONE of them can get on the internet. After inspecting the router admin page, it shows as if DNS or DHCP is turned off.



I have made sure DHCP is set to dynamic. It is like the computers are not picking up IP addresses. Not sure why!?!? I have tried DHCP release, which works. I try DHCP renew and it says something about IP timeout.



If I connect a laptop DIRECTLY to the Cable modem via RJ45 network cable it works and can get on the internet.



Another strange thing is, all of the laptops cannot connect to any wireless network for internet surfing. So it is not like it is just this network, or so it seems. I did not change anything on any of the laptops except for manually adding/finding the new SSID since it was no longer being broadcast.



DHCP is turned on the WAN and LAN.



Please help, I am on the internet right now directly connected to the cable modem and would like to fix the wireless internet ASAP. Any ideas or suggestions to fix this problem??



Thanks so much in advance!!



Chris

Indiana