Help, Windows Display setting keeps resetting after startup.

Mel you did not let us know exactly what kind of computer you have, is it a laptop or desktop? There are many reasons for which the problem as you describe will occur. First you may have an outdated driver for your video display card as others have already suggested. Second, you could have in the instance of a desktop a video board which is slowly going away. Third, in the instance of a laptop you could also have the problem with the video card slowly going away as well. What I mean about going away is they are slowly dying. Fourth, you may have some bad memory (RAM) which does not let the properties that you keep resetting to stick so as to not have to keep resetting each time you turn your computer on. What I suggest that if you have say 4GB of RAM, take out some until you have 2GB and run your computer once again to see if everything is the same. If not then you have one or more bad memory sticks which will need replacing. Please remember this will go for the video board's on board memory which could cause the same problem. So if you let us know the following perhaps we can address your problem to help you make it go away. First laptop or desktop, Second, separate video card and if so how much video memory on board, and third how old is the computer? Finally do you have lightning problems where you live? I have since lightning stikes affect electronics in very strange ways. I live in Central Florida and we have a serious lightning problem and all of our equipment is well protected to stave off the effects of lightning. So please let us know as I am sure we can make your problem go away. Please let us know whic suggestion fixed your situation. Thanks!