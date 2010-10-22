Help, Windows Display setting keeps resetting after startup.

DON'T EVEN CONSIDER REINSTALLING!
I just can't beleive that you have a driver isue as to many have suggested. A driver isue just can't change your settings from normal icons to large icons. Period!
Also, a video card isue is likewise out of question, as it also can't force a change in the sizing of your icons.
As keckhart have suggested, check if you have an accessibility setting set.
It may have been set by accident, or a relative who used your computer used it and did not deactivate it, or, if you have kid(s), they may have set it. Maybe a friend made a joke on you...
As for the game isue, I run XP and sometines use some old 16 bits DOS games and NEVER had such an isue. Anyway, if an old game causes any problem, start it in compatibility mode, using windows 95, 256 colours and 1024 by 768 or lower resolution, in protected mode.
In my case, the only game to trash any of my display setting was a modern game. It set my gamma to around 0.5, making everything ridiculously dark. (I just hate any game that sacrifice playability to athmosphere)
@terryblount, what's your problem with resolutions greater than 1024 by 768? I've been normaly using 1600 by 1200 true colour way back when still using windows 95/98, and still do. Currently, ANY card less than 12 years old CAN support at least 1600 by 1200.
Anyway, whenever you set a new resolution, there is a dialog that pop up with a countdown. You need to click the non-default OK button or the settings will revert to the previour ones. Also, you can ckeck "Only show supported video modes". This will hide any video mode that your video card and monitor can't support, and make them unavailable.
I currently use 2 monitors. I can tell you that it's NOT related to the possible use of two monitors.