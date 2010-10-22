Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Help, Windows display setting keeps resetting after startup

by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / October 22, 2010 7:38 AM PDT
Question:

Help, Windows display setting keeps resetting after startup

On startup of my computer the monitor screen displays normal
sized icons, then enlarges to gigantic icons. After all
programs are started I right click on the screen and click on
properties. Display properties open, then I click on settings
and move the slider to my likings, I click apply and the
desktop reverts to normal size and operates in all areas
normally. The problem is I have to perform this task every
time I restart my computer. It's obvious that the apply/ok
setting in the display properties setting is not sticking. Is
there a fix for this condition? Please HELP. Running Windows
XP. Thanks.

--Submitted by: Mel W.

Here are some featured member answers to get you started, but
please read all the advice and suggestions that our
members have contributed to this question.

Part 1: WINDOWS DISPLAY PROBLEMS --Submitted by: GEO2003
http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6142_102-5012374.html

Part 2: QUESTION ABOUT CORRUPTED DRIVERS AS THE ISSUE --Submitted by: GEO2003
http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6142_102-5012950.html

Windows Display keeps resetting after startup --Submitted by: mrskelly
http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6142_102-5013627.html

A simple fix... --Submitted by: cpotter--2008
http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6142_102-5012394.html

Try this --Submitted by: keckhart
http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6142_102-5012355.html

Thank you to all who contributed!

If you have any additional advice or suggestions for for Mel, let's hear it. Click on the reply link below and submit away. Please be as detailed as possible when providing an answer. Thank you!

Message was edited by: Lee Koo (ADMIN) 10/29/2010 4:07PM
Collapse -
Try This
by keckhart / October 22, 2010 10:55 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Help, Windows display setting keeps resetting after startup
by blueswan1 / August 4, 2016 10:07 AM PDT
In reply to: Try This

Please be advised that this link is no longer available.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
WINDOWS DISPLAY PROBLEMS
by GEO2003 / October 22, 2010 11:27 AM PDT

Hi, Mel,
I would suggest that you check for updated Drivers from your Video Card Manufacturer - If any are available since your are still using XP.

However, if there is non, you can look under support for the manufacturer and I am sure that you would be able to find the right ones (although olders) and re-install them on your computer.

It appears to me from your post, that something is not working correctly with your display drivers.

That is why when you go to display properties, you set the correct settings and the desktop changes to what you like.

But everytime you re-boot - the Video drivers may be corrupted or not register properly on Windows Register and therefore your display returns to the old large icons.

Give it a try and I hope it helps.
Geo

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
QUESTION ABOUT CORRUPTED DRIVERS AS THE ISSUE
by GEO2003 / October 23, 2010 12:44 PM PDT

Mel,
The reason why myself and others are recommending you re-install the best or newest drivers for your video card is as follows:

When the correct drivers of your video card get corrupted - for what ever reason, Windows will default to the original that comes with Windows.

This driver may or may not support 32 bit color or the proper resolution for your monitor.
Therefore, while the proper Video driver maybe trying to load, Windows falls back to the Generic driver and possibly causing the display to show you a very low bit color or resolution - Hence the large icons.

When the video drivers for your card are working correctly, the video card will query the monitor bit color and resolution and set it accordingly to the best settings or the ones that you picked.

During this momentary change - is the reason why some monitors or Laptop displays flicker a couple of times, until the Video card Drivers and the Display are syncronized.

But our post is just to give you ideas on what to do, it does not mean that we are correct all the time. However, in that same honesty, I have experience those issues.
I never had a Video card completely fail on me - but as other mentioned, that too is a possibility.

Regards,
geo

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
system resets to default (or we think)
by cboardwoman / October 30, 2010 6:10 AM PDT

what a lot of people are not allowed to know due to inexperience is the pc is protected twice. you think you have fixed the problem but it goes back. this can be fixed by doing a couple of steps. as a warning i would not do this if your not sure of what your doing. so in XP go to start.settings,control panel,system, system restore, turn off monitoring temporarily, fix your issue,total shutdown then restart, check if problem is fixed, then go back and turn monitoring back on. i would consult someone to help you as this also eliminates restore options but as well your problem lies within restore. also for the video files go to nvidia.com for your drivers

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
WINDOWS DISPLAY PROBLEMS
by Subpath / August 27, 2016 7:40 AM PDT

My system is brand new as in a cpl of days old. It is doing the exact same thing, and the drivers are up to date. Also the sleep mode no longer functions and system is normal in the Admin scan. I think windows 10 is just junk plain and simple.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
XP Desktop Reset
by barrykooda / October 29, 2010 12:10 PM PDT

I have a similar problem in that, at odd times, not necessarily start up, XP realigns all the desktop icons into two collumns on the left side of the screen and loses the Quick launch toolbar. Unable to find an answer, I finally installed a program that remembers my settings so I can restore them. Sad that the problem was wide spread enough, yet ignored so there had to be a third party application written to correct it.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
2 columns of icons
by sroar / October 31, 2010 10:34 AM PDT
In reply to: XP Desktop Reset

What progra to you utilize to remember you settings. I have been experiencing the same on Win7 - 64 bit.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The same issue...
by Jara3pop7 / October 29, 2010 12:40 PM PDT

Hi- I tried everything suggested in the post above- but can't find any drivers that work- if I try to update the driver, i get a message, my driver is more recent.
Super large display. I can change stuff, but it never stays- it always goes back to the large icons. A real pain.

JP

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
WINDOWS DISPLAY PROBLEMS
by any1der / October 31, 2010 12:21 AM PDT

From my own experience, the display changes settings whenever I play some games. Some of these game applications do reset the display settings to enable compatibility with the games. Looks like you have no choice but to live with it or stop running applications that cause the reset. I seriously do not think it's a driver corruption problem. I found this occurs most with using older applications/games. Why not do a process of elimination and turn on a game or application you normally use one at a time after restart, then reboot to try identify the app(s) that is causing the issue.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
display problems
by OLLIESNR / October 31, 2010 8:16 PM PDT

agree with kechart and GEO. Both could be the reason. first check the icon setting then the card. I found with nvidia settings it sometimes tend to take over what happens on you desktop but the icon settings in control panel seems to be the best bet

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Windows display setting keep reseting after startup
by carhar74 / October 22, 2010 11:42 AM PDT

I had and still have the same problem and mine happens when I try to play a game that just doesn't like me having Windows XP 64bit. If the game is compatible with 64bit it doesn't change. To solve the problem I delete the game and then I have no problems. But if I install a new game (usually using a one hour play time) and the same thing happens then it gets deleted too.
This could be your problem Mel W.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A simple fix...
by cpotter--2008 / October 22, 2010 12:46 PM PDT

Forget all the corrupted drivers nonsense - that's not seeing the forest for the trees.
This is a fairly common problem and usually caused by a game installation which requires 16 bit.
Go to your display settings and re-set your display to High Colour (32bit).
If the culprit IS a game, you don't need to uninstall - but you'll need to do this re-set each time you play it.
Chazza

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Your changing Display
by WAArnold / October 30, 2010 12:23 AM PDT
In reply to: A simple fix...

I agree with cpotter-2008. I have, still do, the same problem. I have found there are activities you do that changes your display settings. One that I have is Roxio CD/DVD Creator and also, as stated, some of the games. Once I noticed this I have no problem.

I use the 1024 screen setting and Roxio likes a much higher resolution as does the games. I am comfortable in saying that is your problem

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank You for yor suggestion about the reset
by Marlene228 / October 30, 2010 1:07 AM PDT
In reply to: A simple fix...

I too am having the same problem, Thanks for your advice Hope it works??
Marlene

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Windows' Display Keeps Resetting
by john.ford1 / October 22, 2010 1:16 PM PDT

Mel you did not let us know exactly what kind of computer you have, is it a laptop or desktop? There are many reasons for which the problem as you describe will occur. First you may have an outdated driver for your video display card as others have already suggested. Second, you could have in the instance of a desktop a video board which is slowly going away. Third, in the instance of a laptop you could also have the problem with the video card slowly going away as well. What I mean about going away is they are slowly dying. Fourth, you may have some bad memory (RAM) which does not let the properties that you keep resetting to stick so as to not have to keep resetting each time you turn your computer on. What I suggest that if you have say 4GB of RAM, take out some until you have 2GB and run your computer once again to see if everything is the same. If not then you have one or more bad memory sticks which will need replacing. Please remember this will go for the video board's on board memory which could cause the same problem. So if you let us know the following perhaps we can address your problem to help you make it go away. First laptop or desktop, Second, separate video card and if so how much video memory on board, and third how old is the computer? Finally do you have lightning problems where you live? I have since lightning stikes affect electronics in very strange ways. I live in Central Florida and we have a serious lightning problem and all of our equipment is well protected to stave off the effects of lightning. So please let us know as I am sure we can make your problem go away. Please let us know whic suggestion fixed your situation. Thanks!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Rights
by psifis / October 22, 2010 1:34 PM PDT

Dear Mel I think you have no administrative rights to save your settings.
Go to your login profile and give it to you, those rights.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Default level
by Alain Martel1 / October 23, 2010 2:59 AM PDT
In reply to: Rights

Under windows XP, administrative rights is the default rights level.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
re: admin rights
by mcm10 / October 29, 2010 4:52 PM PDT
In reply to: Rights

if he didn't have admin rights, he wouldn't be able to change settings, even temporarily--

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
More on Admin rights - this was my problem
by Dennis5900 / October 31, 2010 9:58 PM PDT
In reply to: re: admin rights

I work at a company that has an outside vendor for IT support. None of us have admin rights to our own machines. Every morning (and every time I restart, for whatever reason) I have to reset my screen resolution. I complained about this at length to outside IT firm, and they couldn't figure it out. They told me they fixed the problem more than once, but it always goes back to tiny icons, and I still have to reset every morning.
Resolution: The outside IT firm was gracious enough to "give me" administrator rights for a few days so that I could do some technical software installs and updated of Adobe, Java, etc, without their staff having to do it. For the entire time that I have had Admin rights to my own machine, I have had no troubles with having to reset the screen resolution. It comes up just the way I left it. I am pretty sure that it will revert, though, once the IT firm takes back control of Admin rights on my machine...

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A little more info is needed?
by terryblount / October 22, 2010 1:35 PM PDT

First,has this problem just occured?were you able to set the screen resolution successfully before? does your graphics card support 1024 by 768 pixels.Never try to set it higher than this,or you will get the display "Video mode is not supported"and you will have to restart in safe mode and run system restore to get rid of it.If it worked ok before then it's possible that the registry is corupt and the files are missing.
A clean install of XP would certainly solve this if the graphics card is ok.good luck.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Monitor resets at each start up
by cpmgrp / October 22, 2010 2:17 PM PDT

RU running dual monitors? If not, ensure the correct dimensions are displayed and select them. Then shut down normally, restart, and see what happens. You may have to select advanced properties and play with the refresh rate.

If a single monitor - same thing, but also make sure the correct setting (usually 1280 X 600) is set to the proper refresh rate (60mhz). This is found by right clicking on the desktop and using the various options that appear. Remember the monitor itself may have different defaults depending on the brand and age. Good luck.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Changing large size characters.
by ladybirdJ / October 22, 2010 5:23 PM PDT

I had this problem a couple of times also when i had xp. not 100% sure but believe i cured it by going into control panel and changing things from there.. Try it and see. cant be worse off, Good Luck

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Help, Windows Display setting keeps resetting after startup.
by dickldoit / October 22, 2010 8:01 PM PDT

I don't think that your problem is related to the OS but rather your graphics card and/or drivers.

I would suggest that you go into the graphics programme and try resetting the screen resolution.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
windows display problem
by brain_freeze / October 22, 2010 10:25 PM PDT

Had a similar problem with 2nd monitor. went to properties from desktop, made changes required and then chose "restart" to apply. worked a treat.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Settings, not drivers/hardware
by Alain Martel1 / October 23, 2010 2:56 AM PDT

DON'T EVEN CONSIDER REINSTALLING!

I just can't beleive that you have a driver isue as to many have suggested. A driver isue just can't change your settings from normal icons to large icons. Period!

Also, a video card isue is likewise out of question, as it also can't force a change in the sizing of your icons.

As keckhart have suggested, check if you have an accessibility setting set.
It may have been set by accident, or a relative who used your computer used it and did not deactivate it, or, if you have kid(s), they may have set it. Maybe a friend made a joke on you...

As for the game isue, I run XP and sometines use some old 16 bits DOS games and NEVER had such an isue. Anyway, if an old game causes any problem, start it in compatibility mode, using windows 95, 256 colours and 1024 by 768 or lower resolution, in protected mode.
In my case, the only game to trash any of my display setting was a modern game. It set my gamma to around 0.5, making everything ridiculously dark. (I just hate any game that sacrifice playability to athmosphere)

@terryblount, what's your problem with resolutions greater than 1024 by 768? I've been normaly using 1600 by 1200 true colour way back when still using windows 95/98, and still do. Currently, ANY card less than 12 years old CAN support at least 1600 by 1200.
Anyway, whenever you set a new resolution, there is a dialog that pop up with a countdown. You need to click the non-default OK button or the settings will revert to the previour ones. Also, you can ckeck "Only show supported video modes". This will hide any video mode that your video card and monitor can't support, and make them unavailable.

I currently use 2 monitors. I can tell you that it's NOT related to the possible use of two monitors.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
display settings
by jhgjhjhjhb / October 23, 2010 8:22 AM PDT

i had the same problem with a dell and windows xp.No game playing or anything.I found that if i shut off the display monitor BEFORE the system completly shut down i had to reset the display settings on the next boot up.I hope thats your case

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Windows Display keeps resetting after startup
by mrskelly / October 24, 2010 9:25 PM PDT

I've had this problem from time to time whenever I've used a projector or dual monitor. If you've used any periferals that change your monitor settings, you may want to check to make sure you've gone back to the default monitor setting when you were finished.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not had this problem but....
by JohnJent / October 29, 2010 2:44 PM PDT

As a Systems Administrator and Technical Support person, I always try the simple things first. DON'T automatically go to the extent of a fresh re-install of XP unless it is your last resort. I need to also say that I run an enterprise version of Trend Micro (Worry Free Business Security v6.0) and never visit suspect sites, TM blocks such known sites anyway.
I suggest you go to Display on Control Panel, set all of your settings here, but, before you leave this area, be sure to go back to the Themes Tab and save the Theme with a name totally different to anything else as the XP default names e.g. My Theme. When you open My Documents, you will see the saved theme there. XP looks for such a file on boot up. If this fails to fix your problem, try to work out when you might have installed the last program just before the problem showed up. Perform a System Restore to just before this point. It should solve the issue, hopefully.
The updating of drivers could be part of the problem, not a solution. If you have accidentally updated to a Vista or Windows 7 driver by mistake, it could also be causing grief. Good luck.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Same problem
by amethystgold / October 25, 2010 12:27 AM PDT

I had the same problem...went in to the settings two ways, through the start menu (right click) and through my computer, then click display and change the settings this way as well...it didn't correct the problem the first three or four times that I did it and then all of a sudden the problem was fixed...strangest thing...I have no idea what caused the problem and I am also running Windows XP. I would be interested in feedback as well. Thanks...Lynda

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 73 total posts (Page 1 of 3)
