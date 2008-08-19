HELP! WEBSHOTS IS PREVENTING DOWNLOADING AGAIN

I fear it may be. From what you say Webshots are clearly making continuous changes to the way they are running their internet business to exert more control over what their customers can and cannot do. Whether this is good business sense or not I don't know. It may be that they have genuine reasons for imposing such limitations because other customers are abusing their system.
But there may come a time when your own dissatisfaction with their web site and their business practices outweighs the benefits you once enjoyed, and when that time comes perhaps that is the time to move on. It may be that you have arrived at that moment in time.
Just one thing you could clear up for those who don't use Webshots. You talk about folders and albums, but it is not clear where these folders and albums are. Are you saying that Webshots allows you to create albums on their own web site, but not on your own computer? Or do they create their own albums on your computer, and you are unable to move the photos within those albums to other locations on the computer?
Mark
For the past month or so I have been struggling to merely try and copy my Webshots photos into albums using My Pictures...a task made impossible when they decided they wanted to stop people from downloading other than to their own albums due to what they claim are copyright problems. My goal was to create my own albums using pictures I saved and downloaded to My Pictures.
Originally when I wrote about the problem, someone came with a fix which was to enlarge the photo as before; then drag it down to the toolbar and when My Pictures opened up to place the photo where I wanted. This worked for a while until Webshots prevented that method and it stopped working.
Then I once again wrote pleaing for help and someone suggested that I use Internet Explorer; after enlarging a photo on Webshots to go to View on the Menu; then to Source and when a box full of data appeared to highlight the address of the photo...ie. http//imagewebshots.etc...
Highlight and then right click on copy; paste into the top address bar and when I clicked the photo it would change into a form where it could be now saved as before to My Pictures.
This has worked great till tonight when it stopped working. After pasting the address into the top bar; and clicking on the photo nothing happened. Right clicking merely produces a box with a Zoom opiton and a few others, like Print; but no option to save.
Am I to give up now or is there some remaining foolproof method that can work? I don't want to sell these photos; merely create my own large albums using My Pictures rather than the Webshots own photo albums. Can you wise souls see if there is any other way to save a photo I want to keep?