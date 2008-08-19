HELP! WEBSHOTS IS PREVENTING DOWNLOADING AGAIN

Computer Help forum

by lesboy66 / August 19, 2008 6:37 PM PDT

For the past month or so I have been struggling to merely try and copy my Webshots photos into albums using My Pictures...a task made impossible when they decided they wanted to stop people from downloading other than to their own albums due to what they claim are copyright problems. My goal was to create my own albums using pictures I saved and downloaded to My Pictures.
Originally when I wrote about the problem, someone came with a fix which was to enlarge the photo as before; then drag it down to the toolbar and when My Pictures opened up to place the photo where I wanted. This worked for a while until Webshots prevented that method and it stopped working.
Then I once again wrote pleaing for help and someone suggested that I use Internet Explorer; after enlarging a photo on Webshots to go to View on the Menu; then to Source and when a box full of data appeared to highlight the address of the photo...ie. http//imagewebshots.etc...
Highlight and then right click on copy; paste into the top address bar and when I clicked the photo it would change into a form where it could be now saved as before to My Pictures.
This has worked great till tonight when it stopped working. After pasting the address into the top bar; and clicking on the photo nothing happened. Right clicking merely produces a box with a Zoom opiton and a few others, like Print; but no option to save.
Am I to give up now or is there some remaining foolproof method that can work? I don't want to sell these photos; merely create my own large albums using My Pictures rather than the Webshots own photo albums. Can you wise souls see if there is any other way to save a photo I want to keep?

Is it time to move on?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / August 19, 2008 9:25 PM PDT

I fear it may be. From what you say Webshots are clearly making continuous changes to the way they are running their internet business to exert more control over what their customers can and cannot do. Whether this is good business sense or not I don't know. It may be that they have genuine reasons for imposing such limitations because other customers are abusing their system.

But there may come a time when your own dissatisfaction with their web site and their business practices outweighs the benefits you once enjoyed, and when that time comes perhaps that is the time to move on. It may be that you have arrived at that moment in time.

Just one thing you could clear up for those who don't use Webshots. You talk about folders and albums, but it is not clear where these folders and albums are. Are you saying that Webshots allows you to create albums on their own web site, but not on your own computer? Or do they create their own albums on your computer, and you are unable to move the photos within those albums to other locations on the computer?

Mark

Answering your question, I hope....
by lesboy66 / August 20, 2008 2:14 AM PDT
In reply to: Is it time to move on?

I subscribe to Webshots for a yearly fee. They allow you to download a Webshot Data Manager which becomes an icon on your desktop. When you go to their site and pull up a photo, there is an option on the screen to Download. When you do that, the data manager screen opens up, and the photo is downloaded there and placed in an album with the name of the original group of photos that had been uploaded by that person. If you wish to create a new album, you can hit Create a new album, give it a new name, and move the photo to that album. Therefore, you can end up with a new grouping of the photos you want. You can also go to other downloaded photos on your computer and add them into one of the Webshot folders by hitting "Add more photos"...
What you can't do when the original photo you wanted is shown on the screen is do what you did before: You can't click Enlarge, then click on the photo and hit "Save as"...and have it go to your own independent folder.
And the photos that are downloaded from Webshots and placed into one of the Data Manager folders they provide, cannot be moved out of the folder and placed anywhere else on the computer. Each album you create there too has a limit of around 130 photos..after that it will tell you that the album is full and you will need to create a new one.
I just liked the independence of merging many photos together from My Pictures and downloading them to my own DVDs so I could insert the disc and look at them. While this allows you to group and watch, it doesn't allow you to ever remove them off of the Webshot albums.
Hope that explains the situation from a person who is not a computer knowledgeable person.

Might try this
by The ancient one / August 20, 2008 10:51 AM PDT

As a long time webshot downloader, I know the area. But I have not done anything with webshot for sometime. I did just a few minutes ago (because of your forum question) go out to their website and click on a photo and downloaded the photo or more accurately captured the phote by using a screen capture program (Snag it - there are many others out there) and captured the picture. This would be my way of doing it because it allows you to capture just what you want of the picture and to name it in anyway that you please.

