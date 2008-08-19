HELP! WEBSHOTS IS PREVENTING DOWNLOADING AGAIN

I subscribe to Webshots for a yearly fee. They allow you to download a Webshot Data Manager which becomes an icon on your desktop. When you go to their site and pull up a photo, there is an option on the screen to Download. When you do that, the data manager screen opens up, and the photo is downloaded there and placed in an album with the name of the original group of photos that had been uploaded by that person. If you wish to create a new album, you can hit Create a new album, give it a new name, and move the photo to that album. Therefore, you can end up with a new grouping of the photos you want. You can also go to other downloaded photos on your computer and add them into one of the Webshot folders by hitting "Add more photos"...

What you can't do when the original photo you wanted is shown on the screen is do what you did before: You can't click Enlarge, then click on the photo and hit "Save as"...and have it go to your own independent folder.

And the photos that are downloaded from Webshots and placed into one of the Data Manager folders they provide, cannot be moved out of the folder and placed anywhere else on the computer. Each album you create there too has a limit of around 130 photos..after that it will tell you that the album is full and you will need to create a new one.

I just liked the independence of merging many photos together from My Pictures and downloading them to my own DVDs so I could insert the disc and look at them. While this allows you to group and watch, it doesn't allow you to ever remove them off of the Webshot albums.

Hope that explains the situation from a person who is not a computer knowledgeable person.