HELP!!! trying to find a tv tuner (external) for my laptop

by ah732 / July 18, 2007 11:46 AM PDT

Hellow...

I own a Dell Inspiron E1705, HARD DRIVE, 100G, 9.5, 7.2, Serial ATA; Nvidia GeoForce Go 7900 GS.

I want to buy a tv tuner external (i was stupid enough not to buy the one included by Dell) but either i do not know where or how to buy. I look into amazon, google and here...

The one that i like is this http://reviews.cnet.com/video-components/kworld-tvbox-1440-vs/4507-3025_7-32327612.html?tag=sub
http://www.amazon.com/Kworld-External-Tuner-Spkr-Monitor/dp/B000MD79PE/ref=pd_bbs_sr_1/105-8688740-8410009?ie=UTF8&s=electronics&qid=1183489597&sr=8-1
(the last link is the same but in amazon)

My problem is that i do not known if is just compatible with PC (desktop, no laptops)

Hope someone can help me...
Thx

anyone?
by ah732 / July 31, 2007 6:38 AM PDT

anyone could help me, pls? still don`t know

What you need is ...
by Kees Bakker / July 31, 2007 6:49 AM PDT
In reply to: anyone?
I looked up the specs.
by Kees Bakker / July 31, 2007 6:47 AM PDT
thx kees
by ah732 / August 8, 2007 7:44 AM PDT
In reply to: I looked up the specs.

thx.. i look the link with all the find in goggle and found 2, that seem would work great Grin

about the AVG cable, thus. The output is AVG, but the input is S-video and it has A/V cable as accessories (is it this what i need to plug it into my laptop) I`m able to plug the tv to my laptop (to watch my pc on the tv, now i`m trying to do the other way) with a S-video cable.

Thx...

i thought....
by ah732 / August 8, 2007 8:00 AM PDT
In reply to: I looked up the specs.

My tv >>> s-video >>> the tvbox >>>> vga cable >>> my laptop.

i known i have a VGA connection in my laptop (but i do not know if is out or input

here u can see the back of my pc... http://www.notebookreview.com/default.asp?newsID=2776
it says avg port...is the blue one.

i`m looking into this, so i can actually buy one knowing the compatibility...(what cable is suppose to be connected into my pc from the tv tuner?? )
Thx again

question?
by CODAMAN12 / August 8, 2007 9:02 AM PDT
In reply to: i thought....

do you want to hook your computer to a tv or do you want to watch and record tv on your computer?

thx for replying
by ah732 / August 8, 2007 4:22 PM PDT
In reply to: question?

i want to watch and record tv on my computer... (i don`t think there is not need to specified, but just in case there is some detail that i do not know...This include all that is on my tv: videogames, and tv show)

I already can watch my pc into my tv (hook my pc to a tv) by a s-video cable.

Thx

usb tv tuner
by CODAMAN12 / August 9, 2007 11:09 AM PDT
In reply to: thx for replying

check out pinnacle usb tv tuners. They start at 99.99 and are hd in quality. Best Buy and Circuit City will have them

affordable.. and good reviews.
by ah732 / August 10, 2007 7:10 AM PDT
In reply to: usb tv tuner

thx a bunch..

(NT) no problem!
by CODAMAN12 / August 10, 2007 9:11 AM PDT
