I'm not sure from your post how you got the Operating System back up and running, you didn't say, but if you performed a complete reformat and re-install of the OS, then those files are gone.
System Restore does not delete personal files such as images or videos. it just backs-up critical system files and settings, and if need be, restores those. However, a "Recovery", either using the manufacturer's recovery disks or recovery partition, or a reformat and re-install from the XP CD, will wipe everything off the hard disk.
If you are serious about trying to recover these personal files, then stop using the computer now, (continued use may over-write the files on the disk), and take the hard disk to a professional data recovery service to be analyzed. Such services can prove to be very costly.
What happened to your backups?
Mark
Hello,
I need serious help restoring my computer but I cannot use System Restore for it. My computer malfunctioned and erased my information a couple of months back and my restore point was created on the day I got my computer up and running. The previous restore points were all gone, meaning my computer only restores back to the point where I basically started from 0.
A couple months ago my computer acted up. It kept freezing on my desktop when I turned on my computer and it ended up not even starting. I started a "restore" that was prompted on my screen but instead it just erased half my programs and left the other half. All the videos and pictures I had were erased. I need to get those back. Can anyone help me without using System Restore?
I would be eternally grateful and very appreciative.
Thank you,
George