Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Help Restoring my computer

by gkefas / September 26, 2008 5:08 PM PDT

Hello,

I need serious help restoring my computer but I cannot use System Restore for it. My computer malfunctioned and erased my information a couple of months back and my restore point was created on the day I got my computer up and running. The previous restore points were all gone, meaning my computer only restores back to the point where I basically started from 0.

A couple months ago my computer acted up. It kept freezing on my desktop when I turned on my computer and it ended up not even starting. I started a "restore" that was prompted on my screen but instead it just erased half my programs and left the other half. All the videos and pictures I had were erased. I need to get those back. Can anyone help me without using System Restore?

I would be eternally grateful and very appreciative.

Thank you,

George

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Help Restoring my computer
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Help Restoring my computer
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
Doesn't look good.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / September 26, 2008 7:10 PM PDT

I'm not sure from your post how you got the Operating System back up and running, you didn't say, but if you performed a complete reformat and re-install of the OS, then those files are gone.

System Restore does not delete personal files such as images or videos. it just backs-up critical system files and settings, and if need be, restores those. However, a "Recovery", either using the manufacturer's recovery disks or recovery partition, or a reformat and re-install from the XP CD, will wipe everything off the hard disk.

If you are serious about trying to recover these personal files, then stop using the computer now, (continued use may over-write the files on the disk), and take the hard disk to a professional data recovery service to be analyzed. Such services can prove to be very costly.

What happened to your backups?

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
uh oh
by gkefas / September 27, 2008 3:38 AM PDT
In reply to: Doesn't look good.

I got the operating system back and running by using the system "recovery" prompt when i restarted my computer. The screen would turn blue and it would say "HP Recovery" or something of that sort. I am guessing this is the reformat you are talking about. But when I did this, some of my main programs were still there while other were erased. I don't get it.

Backups? You mean backup disks? I never thought of making them and that was my mistake.

I have a D:/Recovery section in my computer. Is there any way I can recover anything within this section?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Can you recover from the D:\Recovery partition?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / September 27, 2008 6:40 AM PDT
In reply to: uh oh

No.

That is the partition that HP called HP Recovery. It is usually hidden from normal use, (it probably doesn't show up in My Computer), and it holds all the data needed to restore the system back to factory default, ie the way it was when it was sold.

That will be where those programs that still work come from, they were pre-installed. Anything you installed yourself will have been lost.

That hidden partition holds nothing of importance to you now, unless you need to use it again to restore the system back to factory state.

Sorry. Not making an issue of something you can no longer do anything about, but this is why we backup all our personal files, like documents, music, photos, videos, etc, to CD/DVD for just such occasions.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
well..
by gkefas / September 27, 2008 10:23 AM PDT

Thing is, some programs I did install were actually still there. Not many, but some were still there and worked properly.

But it looks like it's the end. I basically lost all that and cannot get it back, right?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Data recovery may work
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / September 27, 2008 8:40 PM PDT
In reply to: well..

but on a recovered system like yours it may be difficult and expensive.

The more you use this computer before attempting recovery of deleted data, the more you risk over-writing the file remnants themselves.

You can try some of the utilities available on the internet. Try Googling XP data recovery and see what is available.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank you!
by gkefas / September 28, 2008 8:25 AM PDT
In reply to: Data recovery may work

I had to pay $50.00 but I recovered my music, picture, and video files. I really thank you for your help. Greatly appreciated.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Glad that worked for you.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / September 28, 2008 7:31 PM PDT
In reply to: Thank you!

$50 is a small price to pay to recover those, "can't lose" files.

Backing up would be nice, and might save you more dollars in the future.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.