Help requested buying extra Memory for 17" Powerbook

by michaellafleur / August 27, 2005 1:02 PM PDT

As a newbie to Mac's and a prospective buyer of a PowerBook G4 17", I am excited by what I see in this amazing machine and am very close to making the switch from PC to Mac world.

I am trying to optimize my purchase and wonder if it is advisable to purchase extra memory on my own to upgrade the G4 to 2 Gig (I've found new KINGSTON/MICRON 1GB PC2700 333MHZ 200 PIN DDR SODIMM at only $155 US from a reputable on-line retailer.

Is this a good way to go? Apple wants nearly $1,000 more to ship the G4 with 2 Gig installed (Can $)

Is the Kingston memory as good/fast/compatible?

Will it affect my AppleCare warranty/support?

I'd appreciate any help any experienced users might offer.

Grateful Near-convert

4 total posts
Why so cheap
by Ryan T / August 27, 2005 10:41 PM PDT

Check the specs (voltage, latency, etc) against this:
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.asp?Item=N82E16820220111
That was found on the Mac section of newegg. Note that it's cheaper.

The reason it's so cheap is that those powerbooks are a bit behind the times when it comes to RAM speeds. Next year's Powerbooks will have 64-Bit Intel Inside and should be able to run both Windows XP and OSX, and will use RAM that is much faster than 333Mhz.

Dude ur crazy
by mhpth / August 29, 2005 3:19 AM PDT

Get the standard with it and go to tigerdirect.com and order ur ram from there for cheaper prices .
Microsoft Specialist

The Best Mac Memory Deal on Ebay!
by randysboardwalk / September 21, 2005 5:12 PM PDT

omnitechnologies.biz! These guys really do sell great merchandise and they stand behind their product. They are currently selling "APPLE SAMSUNG FACTORY ORIGINAL PC2700 DDR 333MHz *NEW!!" for $269.99 plus $6.00 shipping and Handling. The savings are incredible. Apple does not want to lower their price because it's a marketing ploy. You see, when the price for a product is high, then most people will gauge the quality accordingly, since they do not want people thinking they sell crap, they keep the price inflated. This also keeps the resale value up on the Mac. Some companies like Texas Instruments got burned for selling great quality products at a very low price.

