Help requested buying extra Memory for 17" Powerbook

Check the specs (voltage, latency, etc) against this:
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.asp?Item=N82E16820220111
That was found on the Mac section of newegg. Note that it's cheaper.
The reason it's so cheap is that those powerbooks are a bit behind the times when it comes to RAM speeds. Next year's Powerbooks will have 64-Bit Intel Inside and should be able to run both Windows XP and OSX, and will use RAM that is much faster than 333Mhz.
As a newbie to Mac's and a prospective buyer of a PowerBook G4 17", I am excited by what I see in this amazing machine and am very close to making the switch from PC to Mac world.
I am trying to optimize my purchase and wonder if it is advisable to purchase extra memory on my own to upgrade the G4 to 2 Gig (I've found new KINGSTON/MICRON 1GB PC2700 333MHZ 200 PIN DDR SODIMM at only $155 US from a reputable on-line retailer.
Is this a good way to go? Apple wants nearly $1,000 more to ship the G4 with 2 Gig installed (Can $)
Is the Kingston memory as good/fast/compatible?
Will it affect my AppleCare warranty/support?
I'd appreciate any help any experienced users might offer.
Grateful Near-convert