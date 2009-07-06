Windows Legacy OS forum

Help Regarding Installing Operating System

by Nick_2009 / July 6, 2009 6:51 AM PDT

HiI all,

My laptop had Windows Vista Home Premium when i bought it, but someday ago when i was trying to install Linux...I partitioned it but somehow i don't have Vista on my laptop any more.

I have Windows Vista Business DVD with SP1 but i dont know if it will be compatible with my drivers.

Laptop : Sony VAIO
Model #: VGN-CR506E
Ram : 3GB
Chip : T5767..(it was something like this as much as i remember).

So, if anyone have any idea if it will be ok for me to install Vista Business with SP1.

Thank you,
Regards.

7 total posts
Re: install Vista
by Kees Bakker / July 6, 2009 6:55 AM PDT

You surely can install Vista Business from that DVD, assuming the license isn't being used elsewhere.
But your laptop will only function the way it did, if you install all Sony drivers and software that came with it.

Kees

Thank you
by Nick_2009 / July 6, 2009 6:57 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: install Vista

Thank you for the quick reply Kees!

Yes, i have new Vista DVD that has never been used before. Softwares i can install whenever i will be needing them but drivers, i dont have much knowledge of it.

Note: Sorry to Mod, i just realized i posted in wrong section.

Get your drivers from the Sony site ...
by Kees Bakker / July 6, 2009 7:01 AM PDT
In reply to: Thank you

or from the CD/DVD that came with the laptop.

Kees

Drivers
by Nick_2009 / July 6, 2009 7:19 AM PDT

Do i need to download all the drivers provided over there on Sony site or some of them like audio, network, motherboard etc...

Re: drivers
by Kees Bakker / July 6, 2009 8:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Drivers

Sorry, I don't know what "all" is and I don't know what "etc" is.
But if you have a motherboard (and I'm sure you do), it's necessary to load that drivers first. Then network (to be able to connect to Internet) and audio (if you want to have sound) seem reasonable. And maybe much more from the etc, but maybe not everything from all.

Audio often gives problems because it might need something rather undocumented (a universal audio driver or so) from Microsoft also. You don't know until you try.

Kees

Thanks
by Nick_2009 / July 6, 2009 10:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: drivers

hmmm...ok

But i have installed linux from 2 days and its been working fine from 2 days without any problem. I havent installed any drivers or anything for it.

Anyways, i think i will give it a try and install Vista tomorrow.
Thanks for ur help. Happy

