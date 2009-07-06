Help Regarding Installing Operating System

You surely can install Vista Business from that DVD, assuming the license isn't being used elsewhere.
But your laptop will only function the way it did, if you install all Sony drivers and software that came with it.
Kees
HiI all,
My laptop had Windows Vista Home Premium when i bought it, but someday ago when i was trying to install Linux...I partitioned it but somehow i don't have Vista on my laptop any more.
I have Windows Vista Business DVD with SP1 but i dont know if it will be compatible with my drivers.
Laptop : Sony VAIO
Model #: VGN-CR506E
Ram : 3GB
Chip : T5767..(it was something like this as much as i remember).
So, if anyone have any idea if it will be ok for me to install Vista Business with SP1.
Thank you,
Regards.