Help re: Mac Powerbook G3 will not start

When was the last time it was booted up?
Is there any reaction at all to pressing the powerbutton
Does the "Chime" happen
Have you tried removing the battery and attempting to startup. AC adapter connected, of course.
P
I cannot start my Mac laptop Powerbook G3....the ac adapter appears to be connected properly...I've tested it to different outlets.
Mac will not start on PowerOn/off button...
....will not start by Reset (rear laptop panel)
...the battery appears to be lifeless,
Any suggestions on how to resolve this is welcomed & greatly appreciated....
thx,
gem