Mac OS forum

General discussion

Help re: Mac Powerbook G3 will not start

by gemiam4u / July 21, 2005 1:10 PM PDT

I cannot start my Mac laptop Powerbook G3....the ac adapter appears to be connected properly...I've tested it to different outlets.

Mac will not start on PowerOn/off button...
....will not start by Reset (rear laptop panel)
...the battery appears to be lifeless,

Any suggestions on how to resolve this is welcomed & greatly appreciated....

thx,
gem

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Help re: Mac Powerbook G3 will not start
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Help re: Mac Powerbook G3 will not start
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
Laptop
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / July 21, 2005 9:49 PM PDT

When was the last time it was booted up?
Is there any reaction at all to pressing the powerbutton
Does the "Chime" happen
Have you tried removing the battery and attempting to startup. AC adapter connected, of course.

P

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Laptop
by gemiam4u / July 22, 2005 6:18 PM PDT
In reply to: Laptop

Thanks for responding MrMacFixit

1. Last boot up = Wed a.m. July 21

2. No reaction at all to pressing the powerbutton

3. No Chime happens

4. I will remove battery as u suggest and update you.

** The 4 lights on battery go on when I press the battery button.

Pressing Reset button then Pressing the 3 bottom row left keys with Power -- no action.

thx,
gem

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
laptop
by gemiam4u / July 22, 2005 6:20 PM PDT
In reply to: Laptop

PS

Oooops forgot to mention...

The 4 lights on battery appear after pressing the battery button....
disappears within 5 seconds.

thx, gem

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You forgot
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / July 22, 2005 10:24 PM PDT
In reply to: laptop

to answer one of the questions.
Did you remove the battery and then try to start the PB. A/C adapter connected, of course

P

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Which one?
by lampietheclown / July 22, 2005 6:43 PM PDT

On my 266 Wallstreet, there is a soft reset you can do by holding down the fn-ctrl-shift keys and pressing the power button. Sometimes you have to hold it down for a few seconds.

Lampie

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I've had a similar problem...
by tonina8r / July 30, 2005 12:13 AM PDT

Hi, I've had a similar problem with a black Powerbook G3 (without Firewire/IEEE1394). It wouldn't start up after a while (from a few hours to days and even weeks) after I reset it using the keys stated on the back of the computer. It took a longer time to turn on each time after I reset it (e.g. If I reset it once, it wouldn't turn on for four or so miniutes, the second time, it might'nt of turned on for an hour and if I reset it again it would've not turn on for an even longer period of time). My keyboard also didn't work properly (only the function and system keys worked). My keyboard worked when it felt like it (but that was not most of the time).

I rung the Apple people and they suggested it might be a hardware problem, have you had any storms recently that might've fryed the hard disk? I would take it to an authorised Apple Repair person and get it fixed, but it might cost you a bit so consider, possibly getting a new laptop.

I might point out that I upgraded it recentely from Mac OS 9.1 to Mac OS X v10.2.0 Jaguar, this might be a large factor of your issue.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Mac OS forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.