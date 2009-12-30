HDTV Picture Setting forum

General discussion

help problems with bravia 32s400a

by faiqnazir / December 30, 2009 1:56 AM PST

hy guys iam new to this thread and having some trouble with my hd tv 32s400a so when i turn the light sensor on and turn the backlight to minimum and also there are no lights on in my room the tv remote gets all dull like i have to keep a no. press for 3 to 4 sec then the tv responds otherwise without all the condition removed the remote and tv works fine
the other problem is that when i connect my dvd or pc to the tv the result at certain pics or videos at midium or at 10 shrapness gets flickery or fuzzy and i mean at some points of pictures or videos its quite difficult to notice but it is visible by looking closely or by increasing the sharpness more ,i hope you guys would help me, waiting

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: help problems with bravia 32s400a
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: help problems with bravia 32s400a
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to HDTV Picture Setting forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.