help problems with bravia 32s400a

hy guys iam new to this thread and having some trouble with my hd tv 32s400a so when i turn the light sensor on and turn the backlight to minimum and also there are no lights on in my room the tv remote gets all dull like i have to keep a no. press for 3 to 4 sec then the tv responds otherwise without all the condition removed the remote and tv works fine
the other problem is that when i connect my dvd or pc to the tv the result at certain pics or videos at midium or at 10 shrapness gets flickery or fuzzy and i mean at some points of pictures or videos its quite difficult to notice but it is visible by looking closely or by increasing the sharpness more ,i hope you guys would help me, waiting
