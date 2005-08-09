Besides what I wrote in the XP Forum, always follow the forum note for best replies:
Hello All,
I have a problem...... My desktop pc running widows xp pro sp2 stoped loading recently. It would get to the loading screen with the blue bar and then hangs. i had been having a little trouble with the system recently and thought it was the hd. I have a new hd waiting for another machine so thought to install on that for the meantime. Unfortuantly xp will not install on this machine even with a different hd (loads all drivers, but stalls on the "setup is starting windows" portion), which makes me think it is a hardware problem. I have 2 sticks of corsair 512mb and have tried to boot and install with all possible combinations of 1 or 2 sticks but always the same. Before i go and spend money on replacing various bits of my system till I nail it, i was hoping someone on here could point me in the right direction. Seems to point to a ram problem but would both sticks go at the same time? If not would the MB be the prob, but everything else seems to woking fine......
Any help would be most sppreciated.