Help on how to configure a laptop

Caveat: I'm not going to discuss Apple products because I don't follow them, they are great machines, but I think its mostly a PC world.



First, remember that everybody's advice comes from their own frame of reference and there is not absolute truth here, that heving been said, here's my ideas:

1. Unless you?re getting the not yet available Dv8000z, I'd ask you to think again on this choice. The current Dv8000 has a P4 processor which is a desktop processor and not real well suited to notebooks. It runs very hot, it eats battery power very quickly and P4 equipped machines tend to be big and heavy. I just bought a Pentium M machine; P-Ms are generally considered to be the leader in terms of heat and battery life... I like them. The other real good choice is the AMD Turion which is a 64 bit card and MAY offer some real advantage in "future proofing" when 64 bit OSs and application software becomes available...this is a point of heavy debate currently.



Whichever processor you choose, unless you have heavy computing needs (meaning you do a lot of compiling, run CAD programs, or otherwise call on your machine to operate beyond what 95% of people do) you don't really need to buy the top end of a processor line; for instance in hp dV4000 (the machine I own) a P-M 740 will compute Pi to 2 million places in 1m:44s, a 770 in 2m:22s... the difference in processor cost is $275.



2. Look for a 5400 RPM HDD with good capacity, say 60 to 80 GB. A 7200 RPM will be faster, but run hotter (always a consideration with notebooks) and cost more...in a Dell 6000 the difference in cost between a 5400 and 7200 (60GB) HHD is about $140.



3. If you're going to play any but the most basic games, get a dedicated graphics processor (GPU). The top end would be 256 MB cards like the NVIDIA Go6800... very expensive, but a high end card with 128 MB of dedicated RAM will work well with games currently available; NVIDIA Go6600 and ATI X700 are in this category. The ATI X600 or NVIDIA Go 6600 is as far down as I'd recommend, but thee are plenty of machines with Go 6200 and ATIX300.



4. Plan on ether buying a machine with 1 gig of ram, or buying less now and then upgrading (after market RAM is almost always cheaper than ordering it from the big notebook builders). I'd recommend getting 512MB in one stick of RAM.



5. Think about if you want/need to buy a large capacity battery...do it when you order, because later it will cost you.



6. Buy form one of the big guys. High end Fujitsu, Sony HP, Dell, Sony, IBM, value priced HP, Dell, Toshiba. I think you're best served to buy direct for the company and configure it just as you want it. You can get good deals at times from Costco and Office Depot but you'll need to pay sales tax. Also, some of the builders offer academic discounts if you order for a kids in school or you are an educator.



7. Think hard about any purchase of extended warranty. Most Gold cards offer doubling the builder's standard warranty (of up to 1 year) so you can get 2 years at the standard rate. If you want the accidental damage insurance, out it on your homeowners, mine cost $15.00 per year to add a rider to provide replacement value.



I'm sure other can add more, but I hope this gives you something to think about.