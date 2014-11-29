Internet Service Providers forum

Help needed with painfully slow U-Verse service

by smilejack1 / November 29, 2014 3:23 AM PST

Last week, after several days of painfully slow and often non-existent Internet service, I called AT&T tech support (God help me). After two visits from technicians, my modem, router, and phone line have all been replaced.

When I access the Internet via any device other than my desktop (these include a Win 8.1 laptop, an Android tablet, an Android phone, a DirecTV box, and a Sony Blu-ray player, which are all connected via WiFi except the DTV box), I get downloads in the upper end of the 3-6 mbsp which my UVerse service promises me - mostly, in the 5-5.5 mbps range.

When my desktop is connected, however, my download speeds plummet, both on the desktop and all other devices. The maximum download I get on any device is about 2 mbps, and it is generally below 1 mbps. This is true whether I am connected via ethernet (my setup when all this began) or via the Netgear USB WiFi adapter the technician gave me in hopes of a workaround.

My troubleshooting efforts have included updating my BIOS and every driver which strikes me as possibly relevant. I have also tried reinstalling my old modem and router, which the first tech claimed were obsolete, but the second insisted were fully compatible. None of these steps have had any discernible effect.

AT&T argues that it is getting service into my apartment at the speeds which I pay for, and that the problem is located in my equipment, which doesn't strike me as unreasonable. But I have little confidence in their tech support and hope someone in this forum can help me solve this problem.

Below is the information about my setup which seems relevant. All help is greatly appreciated.

Desktop PC:
Win 7 Home Premium x64 SP1 and up-to-date
Motherboard Asus P8B75-M, only 4 months old
LAN RealTek 811F-VB-CG PCIe Gigabit LAN Controller
Netgear n150Wireless adapter
Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz
8 GB RAM
New modem/router Pace 5168NV-110
Old modem Motorola 2210-02-1ATT
Old router Linksys E1000 v2

A prior discussion like this
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 29, 2014 3:29 AM PST
Good point
by smilejack1 / November 29, 2014 3:34 AM PST

Malware hadn't occurred to me. Time to run some scans. Thanks.

Boom!
by smilejack1 / November 29, 2014 4:40 AM PST
In reply to: Good point

Having followed Grif's instructions, I can happily report that Internet is now flowing to all devices at speeds reminiscent of a horse pissing. Thanks for help!

Good to read, sad to read.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 29, 2014 4:51 AM PST
In reply to: Boom!

This story is getting all too common. Thanks for the report back.

