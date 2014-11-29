Help needed with painfully slow U-Verse service

Last week, after several days of painfully slow and often non-existent Internet service, I called AT&T tech support (God help me). After two visits from technicians, my modem, router, and phone line have all been replaced.



When I access the Internet via any device other than my desktop (these include a Win 8.1 laptop, an Android tablet, an Android phone, a DirecTV box, and a Sony Blu-ray player, which are all connected via WiFi except the DTV box), I get downloads in the upper end of the 3-6 mbsp which my UVerse service promises me - mostly, in the 5-5.5 mbps range.



When my desktop is connected, however, my download speeds plummet, both on the desktop and all other devices. The maximum download I get on any device is about 2 mbps, and it is generally below 1 mbps. This is true whether I am connected via ethernet (my setup when all this began) or via the Netgear USB WiFi adapter the technician gave me in hopes of a workaround.



My troubleshooting efforts have included updating my BIOS and every driver which strikes me as possibly relevant. I have also tried reinstalling my old modem and router, which the first tech claimed were obsolete, but the second insisted were fully compatible. None of these steps have had any discernible effect.



AT&T argues that it is getting service into my apartment at the speeds which I pay for, and that the problem is located in my equipment, which doesn't strike me as unreasonable. But I have little confidence in their tech support and hope someone in this forum can help me solve this problem.



Below is the information about my setup which seems relevant. All help is greatly appreciated.



Desktop PC:

Win 7 Home Premium x64 SP1 and up-to-date

Motherboard Asus P8B75-M, only 4 months old

LAN RealTek 811F-VB-CG PCIe Gigabit LAN Controller

Netgear n150Wireless adapter

Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz

8 GB RAM

New modem/router Pace 5168NV-110

Old modem Motorola 2210-02-1ATT

Old router Linksys E1000 v2