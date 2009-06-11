help needed wirconnecting 2 pc's ina n old heritage building

Try Homeplug mains borne networking -- works quick and, allegedly, simple to install.
Hi
Hi
I have DSL in my office which happens to be in an old heritage building. I have just expended to an additional office on the next floor up and I cant get a strong enough signal strength to connect wirelessly. I have purchased (and returned..) most of the major brands with supposed extra range/stength xtreme gigabit etc. Nothing will connect and stay connected. I am thinking it is because of the old brick building and obstacles (elevator) separating the two offices.
Any ideas as to whether cantenna or wi-fire will help? Or any other suggestions?
Thanks
Sher