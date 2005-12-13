Help Needed: Where in Boston, MA, are the Fujitsu Lifebooks?

In the future, you can find this under the tab "resellers" on the Fujitsu homepage.
Hi all
I'm doing a trip to Boston (from outside the US) and am eyeing the Fujitsu ranges - thing is, I cant seem to find any stores selling Fujitsu.
I've checked CompUSA and Best Buy, and a few other local Boston (online) PC stores - but no Lifebooks anywhere in sight. I've mailed Fujitsu themselves asking, but have received no answer yet.
As I'm not from the US, and could be missing some well-known PC franchise that everyone locally knows of - any suggests for stores in Boston that have the Fujitsu range, so that one can go check them out before purchasing?
I can stop off en route to Boston and go into NY, but if I can avoid having to do this, it'd be a great timesaver..
Any suggestions?
Thanks in advance..