Help Needed: Where in Boston, MA, are the Fujitsu Lifebooks?

by MrFrankenstein / December 13, 2005 4:03 PM PST

Hi all
I'm doing a trip to Boston (from outside the US) and am eyeing the Fujitsu ranges - thing is, I cant seem to find any stores selling Fujitsu.
I've checked CompUSA and Best Buy, and a few other local Boston (online) PC stores - but no Lifebooks anywhere in sight. I've mailed Fujitsu themselves asking, but have received no answer yet.
As I'm not from the US, and could be missing some well-known PC franchise that everyone locally knows of - any suggests for stores in Boston that have the Fujitsu range, so that one can go check them out before purchasing?
I can stop off en route to Boston and go into NY, but if I can avoid having to do this, it'd be a great timesaver..
Any suggestions?
Thanks in advance..

6 total posts
Use the URL below
by togus / December 13, 2005 8:41 PM PST
thanks - but...
by MrFrankenstein / December 13, 2005 11:01 PM PST
thanks for that link - however, no luck whatsoever - there's only 1 reseller in Boston itself apparently, and searching on their site for 'Fujitsu' - turns up nothing.
(And all the other 'resellers' seem to be serious IT companies of one sort or another - no mention of products for sale on any of them..)

Looks like I'll have to go into NY after all.

Weird - given that Fujitsu generally scores fairly high marks in the laptop business, that finding their products 'offline' is so difficult - at least that's how it seems..

they want to sell direct, simple as that
by togus / December 13, 2005 11:12 PM PST
In reply to: thanks - but...
re- selling direct
by MrFrankenstein / December 13, 2005 11:25 PM PST

The trouble with wanting to mostly sell direct - is that it doesn't help visiting non-US tourists, like me, who have cash in hand, and are just wanting to walk easily into a store and prod the merchandise and then buy.

Also, although I'll use the net for some purchases -
I think one needs to kinda look at laptops in the realworld, put your hands on them and get a sense of how it feels, before purchasing..
But that's just me maybe Happy

The other issue you might wish to consider
by togus / December 14, 2005 1:24 AM PST
is the warranty. Look carefully at the details. Many (most?) computer companies only honor the warranty in the country where the machine was pruchased. Big issue for folks who have purchased machines here and had trouble when returning home to South America.

