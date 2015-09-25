Help, my Windows 10 is stuck in airplane mode!

Thread display:
It's all about the options
by
Grift
September 25, 2015 7:51 PM PDT
When I say that, I mean that there are other places to change the setting. One of which is the Action center icon. (it looks like a square speech bubble in the task bar near the clock.) There is an airplane mode select there as well. I would definitely check that your Dell drivers are up-to-date as well. The Intel chipset driver went a long way to fixing issues I had when I first upgraded.
on hp
by
howjef
September 26, 2015 6:36 PM PDT
the airplane mode on my hp from the action center icon just takes you to settings.
The OP has a Dell.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
September 27, 2015 7:53 AM PDT
If you need to discuss HP, I'd start a new post.
HP, the world's worst company
If you need to discuss HP, I'd kill myself first because after you call them you'll wish you hadn't. I spent one year on the phone with India and then Canada. It went back and forth to some unknown address in Indiana at their cost several times. Eventually they had no choice except to replace the whole computer. I will never buy an HP anything ever again as long as I live.
Off-Shoring
by
Hforman
October 3, 2015 11:45 AM PDT
Yes, HP's former head Carly Fiorina takes great delight in telling people that she was responsible for creating many jobs, just not in the U.S. Even with Symantec, it used to take me 1-2 months of daily testing just to get to the point of telling me that I shouldn't use their product. I'd then call the salesman, tell him what transpired and with one phone call from someone in Florida, the whole technical issue was fixed in less than an hour.
I must agree
by
KenjiK
October 5, 2015 4:26 AM PDT
I have had no success whatsoever with HP computers. The tec support of HP IS horrible. I agree that buying any HP computer is a mistake. Their boards are integrate and proprietary and have a high degree of failure. If it's not a printer, don't buy it from HP
Not even printers
by
FijiSun
April 20, 2016 7:38 AM PDT
Just to let you know Epson printers absolutely destroy HP printers.
Epson pritners
Yes, epson printers are faster, better and quieter!
The HP Way
Many years ago when Bill and Dave ran the company their principles where articulated in the "HP Way" and these principles were genuinely good and sincere. But now its "HP lost it's Way". Sales and growth were always important at HP but not at the cost of quality and customer service. None of that is important anymore becasue too many senior executive bonuses are driven by sales, market growth and on stock valuations. All important, but never at the cost of customer satisfaction.
Nod to the other than driver methods at link.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
September 27, 2015 12:47 PM PDT
Drivers
by
Hforman
September 26, 2015 12:13 PM PDT
As Bob and Grift said, this could easily be a driver issue. I'm not familiar with Quickset but, every time I upgrade, I always organize my drivers before I start. That is, if I were to upgrade to Windows 10, I would go to the manufacturers of all of my connected equipment and make sure I had the latest/correct drivers for everything hardware associated with my computer.
You mention this is a laptop and laptops always have a lot of custom hardware built into them. So I would go to the Dell website and look up your exact model and download all of the Windows 10 drivers for the laptop. Yes, you might have to visit a friend and use their computer to do this.
It is sad that people have to do this who, in many ways, may not have the technical abilities to do this. You would think that a company like Microsoft would check all of your drivers and hardware before launching an upgrade but I guess they don't have the expertise to do that.
Well now,
by
itsdigger
September 26, 2015 7:08 PM PDT
I agree with most of what you're saying up to the part where you say
"You would think that a company like Microsoft would check all of your drivers and hardware before launching an upgrade but I guess they don't have the expertise to do that."
I never thought that Microsoft was responsible for drivers of products that they don't produce like GPU, Processors and sound cards , etc...
I would expect that I should check to see if all of the devices were supported by the mfg, before upgrading.
I Kind of Agree
by
Hforman
September 27, 2015 11:13 AM PDT
I agree except for one thing. The average person buying a computer does not know what a driver is nor how to check for drivers. If you look at "Windows" as an environment, telling a non-technical user to just "click here" to get the brand new OS has only a certain chance of working depending on drivers. If a Windows upgrade actually goes to check that a person's hardware meets the minimum requirements, why can't they check the rest of it? "Drivers" actually become part of the OS (to a certain extent) and can still cause "BSOD" if not properly upgraded.
I know YOU would check the drivers, as I would. But how many people who are not technical would?
Three old addages come to mind.
by
wpgwpg
September 27, 2015 11:26 AM PDT
1) Look before you leap.
2) If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
3) If it's not broken, don't fix it.
`
It's become apparent that a lot of folks blindly jumped on the "free upgrade" offer, ignoring those wise gems and the need to backup prior to taking the leap. I'm sorry for their loss, but actions do have consequences.
This is partly why Windows is in decline.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
September 27, 2015 12:04 PM PDT
It's like the Model T of OSes. My bet is that most of us can't drive a Model T. It's that weird.
Windows is the Model T of OSes. Yes we have DOS and prior command line OSes but here we are, folk are resistant to learning this thing.
No Decline
by
HCrum
April 6, 2016 6:36 AM PDT
If you can drive a clutch a Model T is very easy to drive. It is far less complicated than a modern machine. PS Windows is not in decline. It is just as dominate in PC as it ever was. Smartphones, however, are taking much of the utilization of the internet away from the PC. PC's have not gone away, they are just used less.
It's not my intention
by
itsdigger
September 27, 2015 12:49 PM PDT
to hijack this thread about being stuck in Airplane Mode but, I have to mention that I have a friend that's way more techy than I had to revert back to Win. 8.1 after the upgrade .
The upgrade and all drivers worked fine BUT he didn't check the compatibility of all of his programs and found that His version of MS Money was incompatible with Win 10 .
So I have to stress that the person installing the upgrade is responsible for doing their research to be sure everything works , including drivers and programs.
If I have an open source music player installed on a Win 7 comp that didn't run on the new upgrade , would it be MS's fault ?
Me Either
by
Hforman
September 27, 2015 6:46 PM PDT
I don't think I said it was Microsoft's "fault" but it is one thing to require a reasonable technical person who knows how to "fall back" or to "upgrade drivers" but to just stick a button in front of a user with "just click here to upgrade" when, especially with a laptop, there is a strong possibility of failure....
Especially on Dell's
Dell often has proprietary drivers that can't be updated to a new OS. The idea is, if you want a new OS on a Dell, purchase a new Dell. I'd rather purchase anything but a Dell.
There should be a warning on that "single button" upgrade that "this may brick your system or cause irreversible changes that you will NOT like, and might not allow the system to boot, or function correctly. If you want a new OS please do not use this button, please first learn Linux and then use it."
Everyone has proprietary drivers (not just Dell)
Drivers are designed for 3rd party components such as wireless card, sound cards, printers and graphics cards. There is not one computer company that makes all the components.
I strongly disagree
by
waytron
October 5, 2015 10:17 AM PDT
Dell has one of the best driver programs available for their computers and is one of the most likely companies to offer drivers for alternate operating systems. They also have the least number of proprietary drivers and special software of all the manufacturers. Maybe you are thinking of the old days when Dell did have a lot of Proprietary products. Not so the past 10 years of so.
Have you every looked at all the extra drivers and proprietary software that is installed on a Sony, Toshiba, Lenovo or HP computer and then compared it to what comes installed on a Dell. Some of those models have 20 or more proprietary utilities installed and good luck finding new drivers and when you do thing you have found them, there is often an error on their website giving you the wrong drivers.
I have to download drivers from all the manufacturer on a regular basis and I run into far fewer problems getting Dell drivers than any other manufacture.
Put everything right under heaven.
by
Nelissen
October 3, 2015 2:17 PM PDT
""would it be MS's fault ?"
je ne sais quoi factor
The genius of MS leads to Addiction by Humans to his cloud- enslaved!
What next?
And Linux the prophet said...
by
Dafydd
Forum moderator
October 3, 2015 2:26 PM PDT
.. get thee behind me Satan!
Dafydd.
No drivers are written by 3rd parties.
They are added by the OEM after the OS is installed. Google's success happened because of it's search engine helping non technical people.
Might want to rollback
The problem is they use yahoo or bing and don't know there is a difference to google.
I'm betting there is no driver for the wireless card. You might find one that works. My laptop is running 10 but the bluetooth doesn't work and I had to turn that off to install.
ME dropped that upgrade icon on any POS running 7 or 8 without a care. 2 of my 3 computers have processors that don't support it.
I wonder if we'll ever see the day when people learn...
by
wpgwpg
/
...to make backups before they make major changes. The school of hard knocks is a great teacher, but it can be a very painful one. That ounce of prevention has always been a good idea, but after having to apply the pound of cure a few times, most folks learn. It's sure a shame though. As Bob says, we only lose what we don't back up.
Backups
by
bmarkc
April 16, 2016 1:05 PM PDT
I agree. Microsoft has been telling us for decades that regular backups were a good idea. Unfortunately; they have decided that on windows 10 you can't use them. See the People and Calendar apps. I have read that there is supposed to be a huge update coming in around june, I how that it will correct this problem. Perhaps for other similar problems as well.
glad you posted this
by
howjef
September 26, 2015 6:52 PM PDT
This is issue has been driving me nuts. I have an HP p7 1436s which I upgraded to win 10 from 8.1. Yes, everything was backed up first, most in duplicate. That did nothing to address this issue. Since airplane on/off is not clickable in settings it remains stuck in on. Microsoft suggestions ultimately take you back to settings. I was hoping Microsoft would fix this in one of its updates. At least the updates no longer destroy my display settings.
Collapse -
If you backed your system up, just restore from the backup.
wpgwpg
September 26, 2015 7:53 PM PDT
