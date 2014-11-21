HELP! my son's alienware laptop just died..can anyone help?

The first thing to test would be the inverter (power supply) this can be done with a volt-ohm meter. The BEST thing to do would be to take it to a tech shop and get it looked at, if you are lucky it might just be the inverter....but the symptom(s) you have mentioned smack of something potentially more serious that is why I'd recommend having it looked at by a competent techie.
Hi,
My son was just using his laptop it powered off (alienware MX18, out of warranty of course!), we can't get it to come back on. The power pack had a light on but as soon as we plugged it in, it went off, then there was a smell of burning (not sure if it was from laptop or charger) and now the charger won't come on either. The battery has one light come on briefly when we test it but will not power up the laptop. Dell tech support aren't there on a weekend, why am I not surprised.
Any help/advice gratefully revieved as he has an unfinished school assignment on it due in on Monday
Thank you