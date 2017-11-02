Help, my PC with Windows 10 won't shut down properly

Windows 10 forum

by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / February 26, 2016 5:07 PM PST


Since upgrading to Windows 10 my computer won't shut down properly. I use the menu button shutdown and the screen goes blank, but the system does not fully shut down. The only way to get it to shut down is to hold the physical power button down till it shuts down. Then when I restart the system warns me that the last shutdown did not work properly and it gives me a choice to troubleshoot or restart. When I choose restart everything seems to load as normal. Any suggestions? TIA.

--Submitted by David V.

Post was last edited on November 2, 2017 1:47 PM PDT

Windows 10 and Desktops shutting down
by ravipad / February 26, 2016 5:43 PM PST

I too have this problem. But I have learnt to be patient!!
The screen does go blank but I can hear the hard disk spinning for almost a whole minute and I can see the LED indicator flashing. After some time, the hard disk stops and only then I power off the switch in the wall.
Happily I never get the error message.

Fix Your Problem Here
by JonhDein / December 28, 2017 1:25 AM PST

In certain cases, Windows shut down normally after updating the Intel(R) Management Driver in Device Manager.

Link to spammed blog removed by moderator.

Post was last edited on December 28, 2017 1:39 AM PST

Not sure why it was deleted.
by CaptainBondega / January 4, 2018 1:41 AM PST
In reply to: Fix Your Problem Here

The blog you linked for your comment helped me the other day when I was trying to fix this same issue on my PC but then a mod deleted it. Any chance you could link it for me? Had to do a restore after applying fix and now PC doesn't turn off correctly again.

Re: deleted
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 4, 2018 2:09 AM PST

Yes, that blog was spammed many times by different members in a few days, so I had to clean up. But if you set the "let other members mail me" in your CNET account on, I can mail the link to you as a service.

A lesson learned: anything that's in the cloud can disappear. If you need it, save it on your own PC. But, in fact, it is already saved. Check your browsers history and visit it again. System restore keeps the browser history, so it should still be there. That's easier and faster than waiting for me.

New to cnet....
by CaptainBondega / January 4, 2018 3:34 AM PST
In reply to: Re: deleted

No idea how to enable pier to pier messaging like you said. I don’t see what you told me to look for as an option. Also, I did a cache clearing as well as browser history wipe using CCleaner the other day as well. Multiple problems I am trying to weed out the cause of.

Re: mail
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 4, 2018 3:42 AM PST
In reply to: New to cnet....

In a CNET page, like this, click on your user name (top of the page, right site) and choose to go to your profile. Then either it the Profile or in the My Account tab (you might need to enter your password again) set the option allowing other members to mail you. Then other members (like me) can mail you.

While in your profile, don't forget to go to the Subscription tab to see what of our daily or weekly newsletters you want to receive.

If you need help with your 'multiple problems' maybe better start a new thread for those also.

Done
by CaptainBondega / January 4, 2018 3:50 AM PST
In reply to: Re: mail

Done. I will most likely start a new thread now too.

Flag
Link to the blog
by iks-10 / February 1, 2018 11:46 AM PST
In reply to: Done

Hi could someone please send me that link . I am having the same issue with my PC, it does not turn off fully, and this latest windows update keeps failing to install properly because of it. Have gone through the installation process multiple times and I have to force the machine off at a certain point when the pc doesn't restart. It then has to recover because the install wasn't completed.

Please send me link!
by katieandco / March 7, 2018 9:07 AM PST
In reply to: Re: deleted

Hi Kees_B, please send me the link! Thank you!

The update installer operation is unsuccessful.
by ThePrimo / February 16, 2018 7:20 PM PST
In reply to: Fix Your Problem Here

Tried to install/update the Intel(R) Management Driver and received this response:
"The update installer operation is unsuccessful."
Why is this not being installed on my system?

Stating the obvious.
by Plumninja / January 3, 2018 10:26 AM PST

This kind of reply is greatly annoying and unhelpful. You are assuming someone is simply not patient where as the shutdown process is not actually completing. I use the shutdown from the menu and the computer appears to shutdown, however, the next time i go to turn the computer on the on switch is unresponsive and the computer is still warm.

In Some Cases, YES
by Hforman / January 3, 2018 1:41 PM PST
In reply to: Stating the obvious.

If you have read this thread carefully, there are MANY issues that stop a computer from shutting down. We've seen where drivers are causing the problem. Sometimes that can be seemingly unrelated to power down, like display drivers. We've seen other cases where the cause was some service running in the background. Then we've seen the fastboot issues. The issue with "Fastboot" is that the machine may take longer "MUCH LONGER!" to shutdown. If you are a "typical user" and you click on "Shutdown" and the shutdown takes OVER 1/2 an hour, most users will NOT "be patient" and not wait the amount of time but will start hard-resetting within 10 minutes. To these people, Turning off FASTBOOT in the power options will fix their problem. If you look at the post, then YES, this is an issue for some. Not everyone and maybe not you. How do settings get changed? It appears that some updates are changing your settings.
If you stop assuming that everyone on here is having the exact same problem as you are, maybe ONE of the suggested plans of attack will help you.

Flag
By The Way
by Hforman / January 4, 2018 2:03 PM PST
In reply to: Stating the obvious.

It sounds a LOT like you have "Sleep" or "Hibernate" allowed in your power profile. Not 100% sure which, probably sleep. There is a setting as to what to do when the button is pressed and it may not be set to power down.

My Problem have Solved
by Rohzo / January 7, 2018 3:09 AM PST

After Installing Intel(R) driver, my pc having ShutDown as before,

Unvetted link removed by moderator.

Post was last edited on January 7, 2018 5:29 AM PST

Windows 10 and Desktops shutting down
by victorontopyah / February 1, 2018 11:38 AM PST

I have gone through this threat and here is a solution that works like a charm;
1. use windows key+x on your keyboard, to open device manager (you may use other means)
2. Locate system services and expand the trail
3. Locate and right click on "Intel (R) Management Engine Interface" then select Properties (or Just
double click)
4. Select power management tap
5. And uncheck "Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power"
6. Save it and close it.
7. That is all, test it revert if it help

Man, you are a miracle worker!
by TheProudPrimate / February 12, 2018 12:50 PM PST

I searched and searched till I gave up in despair a year ago.

This solution is the whole ball of wax in one bite!

So dumb that MS hides it away like that, but, that's what we have experts for (and of course, I'm now an expert on this one)

Part of the Issue
by Hforman / February 12, 2018 2:25 PM PST

Part of the issue is that this is NOT a one-size-fits all. There are many reasons that computers won't shut down (either "at all" or "in a reasonable timeframe"). In many of the parts of this thread, some solution that WORKED involved just unchecking FASTBOOT. Not the same issue for everyone though.

awesome
by HamidNa / March 11, 2018 12:24 AM PST

This solution has worked for me, thank you so much, I have been involving with this issue for months and I wasn't able to solve it. your solution is worked for Asus- X550LB.

Flag
All the patience in the world will not shut down my PC.
by ThePrimo / February 16, 2018 7:06 PM PST

My PC does not shut down correctly and I am patient. I use the Windows Shut Down but it seems to only restart. I have uninstalled all newly installed unnecessary programs yet I cannot get a proper shutdown without Advance System Care by running the scan and then checking for it to fix and shutdown.

Suspending & Shutting Down
by jonp200 / February 26, 2016 6:04 PM PST

Windows 10 Power settings can be frustrating. I'm not sure if you are using a notebook and trying to hibernate or trying to get your desktop PC to sleep? In any event, often a quick fix is to reset your Power Setting to one of the default settings, e.g. "balanced and rebooting the PC. Following that, you can tweak the setting the way you wish. Modern PCs do pretty well with being suspended vs. shutting down.

If you are actually are trying to shut down /turn off, there could be a lot of other things going on as well. You could have a process preventing shut down (although Windows will usually tell you so) or something corrupted preventing normal shutdown.

A third party utility might reveal whats happening. I'm a big fan of Glary Utilities (Freeware) You can download and try out at www.glarysoft.com. If you like the software, you cn support them by purchasing. It may reveal file corruption or a disk error that's preventing normal shutdown. There's such a long list of things it could be - hard to nail it down.

Thx
by Odanguy / July 19, 2017 12:52 AM PDT

That was verry helpful, my pc shuts down normally again

Flag
Really dude?
by Rahu111 / November 8, 2017 12:19 AM PST

Glary can't be trusted as it has triggered some anti virus as a trojan... Plus it sucks at finding everything...

The most obvious solution
by 4Denise / February 26, 2016 7:29 PM PST

Have you checked your power settings? Be sure that you have them set the way you want them. Go to the start menu, then settings, then system, then power & sleep. Click on "Additional power settings" to get to all the settings you should be looking at. If all is well there, then wait a while before manually shutting off the computer. It might be busy. If neither of these work, let us know.

Flag
Thankyou
by deejaymisty1 / September 20, 2016 2:30 AM PDT

Thankyou for the information.

Power Settings has nothing to do with the issue.
by Rahu111 / November 8, 2017 12:19 AM PST

I never changed my settings at all, it is because of stupid Microsoft doing it...

Flag
nope
by Mossy77 / December 21, 2017 6:59 AM PST

Still just logs out instead of shutting down

Flag
Shutdown
by oldgeeser / February 26, 2016 7:56 PM PST

Make sure you are waiting long enough. Windows can take a minute or so to shut the computer off even though the screen goes blank. You can usually see the power button light go out. If it never shuts off then time to check the power settings.

Flag
This blank stupid...
by Rahu111 / November 8, 2017 12:20 AM PST
In reply to: Shutdown

Mine's not even going blank. It just tells me that I can't shut down. Why no one have answer for this?..

Flag
People are getting updates from your computer
by James Denison / December 5, 2017 3:41 PM PST
In reply to: This blank stupid...

Microsoft doesn't want it to shutdown till they've completed using your bandwidth to deliver those updates if you haven't turned off the sharing of updates that Microsoft has stored on your computer. Basically it's become a webbot for Microsoft. It's like peer to peer networking and until the download by whomever is being blessed by securing an update off your computer has finished, it may take a while to shut down.

Could be
by Hforman / December 5, 2017 3:53 PM PST

I didn't think of that, thanks. I have that turned off. I think most of the people here are finding out that their issue is TURNING OFF the fastboot item which is suddenly on by default. It means that an image has to be taken when shutting down to make the boot up a bit faster. Where people really get in trouble is that they use the power button to kill power to the computer in the middle and that sometimes breaks things.

Flag
