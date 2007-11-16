Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

HELP ! My PC just got infected !

by joeber22 / November 16, 2007 10:23 PM PST

My PC just got infected is a malicious software named by MSN as Trojan Downloader: Win32/Renos.gen!A.

It creates a warning (triangle with a !) on the taskbar and keeps on telling me that somebody is spying on my PC so I have to download an anti spyware. When I clicked on the triangle, a popup screen comes up asking me to download and install the ?Ultimate Defender? to protect my PC. I had a doubt so I cancelled installation.

This malicious software locked my Control Panel (I cannot see my Control Panel when I clicked on START button), I cannot see my ?Display Properties? (I can?t change my desktop picture and screensaver now), I cannot even change or correct the clock time on the taskbar. In short, I cannot do any settings on my PC.

The AVAST AV has detected the malicious software but was not able to remove it. It just keep on asking ?what to do? with it. So the choice is to ?delete? or put in the ?virus chest?. Neither of the choices works.

So I downloaded MSN?s Malicious Software Tool Removal. And luckily, the malicious software was detected and was removed. But unfortunately, it just removed the malicious software but my Control Panel etc? are still locked up and invisible.

Needs help on this. Can somebody help me? I will appreciate it very much for whatever help is given. Thanks a lot in advance to all!!


Joe Bernardo

4 total posts
by eddie11013 / November 16, 2007 10:59 PM PST

Sometimes a virus is behind the 'system restore' function and cannot be totally removed. Maybe, turn off system restore, rescan, and hopefully get it removed and then turn system restore back on. Here are some free online scan programs than you can try: A-Squared On Line Trojan Scan -- http://www.windowsecurity.com/trojanscan/
BitDefender On Line Scan -- http://www.bitdefender.com/scan8/ie.html
Ewido On Line Scan -- http://www.ewido.net/en/onlinescan/
F-Secure On Line Scan -- http://support.f-secure.com/enu/home/ols.shtml
House Call Anti-Virus http://housecall.trendmicro.com/housecall/start_corp.asp
Kaspersky http://usa.kaspersky.com/services/free-virus-scanner.php
If you still have issues with control panel and such, post back.
Good luck,
Eddie

thanks
by joeber22 / November 18, 2007 3:20 AM PST
In reply to: More tools...

hi guys !! thanks for the help.. i will check out your advices and keep you posted.. joe

Additional Steps
by Bugbatter / November 17, 2007 12:18 AM PST

Check for remnants of the infection:

If you are using XP or 2K follow these instructions for using SmitfraudFix:
HERE

Follow with a scan by Super Anti-Spyware:
http://www.superantispyware.com
It is free for home users.Use the default settings for installation.
After installing, double-click that icon to launch the program.
*If asked to update the program definitions, click "Yes". If not, update the definitions before scanning by selecting "Check for Updates". (If you encounter any problems while downloading the updates, manually download and unzip them from here.)
Close browsers before scanning. Then run a COMPLETE scan.

If that does not help, post a Hijackthis log on one of the forums that handles them, so someone can assist you should you need a registry tweak to correct the problem.

