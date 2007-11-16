HELP ! My PC just got infected !

My PC just got infected is a malicious software named by MSN as Trojan Downloader: Win32/Renos.gen!A.



It creates a warning (triangle with a !) on the taskbar and keeps on telling me that somebody is spying on my PC so I have to download an anti spyware. When I clicked on the triangle, a popup screen comes up asking me to download and install the ?Ultimate Defender? to protect my PC. I had a doubt so I cancelled installation.



This malicious software locked my Control Panel (I cannot see my Control Panel when I clicked on START button), I cannot see my ?Display Properties? (I can?t change my desktop picture and screensaver now), I cannot even change or correct the clock time on the taskbar. In short, I cannot do any settings on my PC.



The AVAST AV has detected the malicious software but was not able to remove it. It just keep on asking ?what to do? with it. So the choice is to ?delete? or put in the ?virus chest?. Neither of the choices works.



So I downloaded MSN?s Malicious Software Tool Removal. And luckily, the malicious software was detected and was removed. But unfortunately, it just removed the malicious software but my Control Panel etc? are still locked up and invisible.



Needs help on this. Can somebody help me? I will appreciate it very much for whatever help is given. Thanks a lot in advance to all!!





Joe Bernardo